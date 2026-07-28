Five Rookies Already Making Fast Impressions at NFL Training Camp

Six NFL teams fully integrated into training camp over the weekend. The remaining 26 organizations are reporting on Tuesday, July 28th. We're full steam ahead with training camp, and that includes rookie reports from each of the cities already hosting practice sessions.

The Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams are the six teams that have already practiced in full capacity at camp. The Kansas City Chiefs had their quarterbacks and rookies report ahead of the veterans.

Below, we've compiled intriguing reports from training camps around the league involving prospects such as Jeremiyah Love, Carson Beck, and others. With all 32 camps officially underway this week, we'll have daily practice updates, including performance and depth chart notables on the 2026 NFL Draft class.

NFL Training Camp: Initial Reports from the 2026 NFL Draft rookie class

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have begun the quest to defend their Super Bowl 60 title by hosting multiple training camp practices already. All eyes are on rookie running back Jadarian Price, who was selected with a first-round pick to replace MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price has an opportunity to be the lead back immediately.

The Seahawks have consistently been targeting Price in the passing game, according to the News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Walker finished fourth on the Seahawks in receptions last season, so there's a void to fill offensively. Price is already maximizing his reps and expanding his abilities.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers received some criticism for drafting former Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. Stribling was a pre-draft riser, but few analysts believed he'd actually go that early. The second-round wideout is making a fast impression at camp though.

Stribling made several impressive grabs at the 49ers' first practice, per David Lombardi. Stribling worked with the second-team offense, displaying some chemistry with backup quarterback Mac Jones by hauling in a big gainer before wrapping up the session with another catch. He'll attempt to add an explosive element to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs had their rookies and quarterbacks report to training camp over the weekend. The veterans will join them on Wednesday (7/29) for the first complete practice. Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen was among those taking advantage of the spotlight opportunity.

Allen recorded a leaping touchdown in the end zone during 7-on-7 drills, according to team reporter Matt McMullen. Allen consistently impressed the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp. The fifth-round wideout possesses a chance to carve out a role for himself.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

The 2026 NFL Draft featured a deep class of tight end prospects. The most underrated was arguably Notre Dame's Eli Raridon. The New England Patriots took Raridon at 95th overall, and there are already positive signs from their training camp.

Raridon is taking snaps as TE2 behind starter Hunter Henry, per The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. That guarantees him a role in the offense. Raridon notably had veteran safety Kevin Byard beat down the sideline for a potential highlight moment, but quarterback Drake Maye overthrew him, per Alex Barth.

Carson Beck, QB & Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The rebuilding Arizona Cardinals have several rookies worth monitoring at camp. None will draw more attention than running back Jeremiyah Love and quarterback Carson Beck. Both Love and Beck have been the subject of intriguing reports emerging from Arizona.

Beck has been extremely inconsistent while struggling with accuracy issues, according to various reporters in attendance. Meanwhile Love is sharing the ball in a crowded backfield that also features free-agent signing Tyler Allgeier. With veteran starter James Conner also present, it's one of the many reasons the Cardinals were scrutinized for drafting Love at No. 3.