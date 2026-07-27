Nine First-Round Prospects Who Could Make Us Regret NFL Draft-Night Evaluations

The 2026 NFL Draft did not go exactly as expected. Several first-round selections took both analysts and scouts by surprise. With training camps ramping up around the league, the 2026 draft class now possesses the opportunity to begin changing preconceived notions.

All 32 first-round selections enter training camp facing significant expectations. Fanbases expect instant contributions from rookie classes. In many instances, general managers and coaches anticipate the same.

We've identified nine first-round outcomes that surprised the masses on draft weekend. For varying reasons, the following prospects and decisions generated conversation after their selection. With camp finally here, they can begin proving those evaluations wrong.

2026 NFL Draft: Nine First-Round Picks That Can Change Narratives at Training Camp

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints (No. 8 overall)

We had concerns about Jordyn Tyson throughout the pre-draft process due to a lengthy injury history that complicated his evaluation. The New Orleans Saints did not share those concerns, having decided to draft him at No. 8 overall. When healthy, Tyson has WR1 potential with a physical skill set, impressive route-running ability, and run-after-catch prowess. If healthy, he'll complement Chris Olave nicely in an improved Kellen Moore-coached offense that features sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough.

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Miami Dolphins (No. 12 overall)

The Miami Dolphins possess an interesting plan for first-round pick Kadyn Proctor. The belief is that he'll play guard this season before likely moving to right tackle in 2027 (when starter Austin Jackson is off the roster). Proctor is a massive blocker with eye-popping movement skills for his 6-6, 352-pound frame. Asking a young lineman to switch positions, possibly on multiple occasions, carries some concern, but he's big and talented enough to do it.

Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams (No. 13 overall)

The Los Angeles Rams made the biggest surprise pick of the first round by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. With Matthew Stafford having since signed another short-term extension, Simpson is expected to sit on the bench for a minimum of two years. That's half his rookie contract (fifth-year option not included). The Rams won't rerget this pick if he develops into a franchise quarterback as Stafford's successor, but we were skeptical on draft night.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings (No. 18 overall)

Caleb Banks is a traits-based prospect. Defensive tackles who stand 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds with 35-inch arms aren't supposed to leap 32-inch verticals, but that's precisely what Banks did at the NFL Combine. Injuries and inconsistent performances constantly prevented him from meeting his potential at Florida. He was the definition of a high-risk, high-reward prospect, but the Vikings are comfortably betting on his natural gifts to develop in the right direction.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 overall)

It's been astounding to watch Max Iheanachor's journey from a JUCO-raw product to legitimate first-round pick. With Broderick Jones dealing with a complicated recovery process from an injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers may end up reliant on him sooner rather than later (though veteran Dylan Cook is an alternative option). Iheanachor has terrific size, length, and athleticism, and in recent seasons, his play has begun matching his breathtaking physical traits.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns (No. 24 overall)

The Cleveland Browns did not have effective wide receiver play last season. It was one of many areas on the roster that clearly lacked depth and talent. Selecting KC Concepcion in the first round could change that. We were skeptical about Concepcion's outlook after a disappointing 2024 season at NC State, but he was a totally transformed receiver at Texas A&M throughout 2025. He'll add a layer of much-needed playmaking ability to the Browns' offense (and on special teams).

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots (No. 28 overall)

As a prospect, Caleb Lomu was a raw two-year starter who is not yet a finished product. The New England Patriots appear to possess a sound plan for his development. He'll play a reserve role while preparing to eventually replace the aging Morgan Moses at right tackle. Lomu protects the edge with terrific balance and foot quickness. Hopefully the Patriots will stay healthy enough to let him develop behind the scenes.

Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 29 overall)

Peter Woods possesses every trait required to develop into a high-level defensive tackle. Because his make-up is so impressive, it's particularly disappointing that he totaled just five sacks in his final two seasons at Clemson. The Kansas City Chiefs believe placing him next to Chris Jones, at least for 2026, will have a profound impact on his development. Woods' lower-body explosiveness should lead to better production in the NFL.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans (No. 31 overall)

Keldric Faulk slipped further than anyone expected, with the Tennessee Titans trading back into the first round at No. 31 overall to end his freefall. Faulk needed the right situation to develop his talent and landing with the Titans represents the ideal environment. Head coach Robert Saleh has developed similar prospects in his past such as Arik Armstead and John Franklin-Myers. His length will be a tremendous asset in Saleh's scheme.