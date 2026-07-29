NFL First-Round Rookies Entering Tough Depth Chart Battles at Training Camp

All 32 teams have officially reported to training camp! The 2026 NFL Draft class now has its opportunity to impress their coaches while outperforming veterans at practice. Some first-round picks are expected to be big-time contributors as rookies, whereas others are facing more complicated situations.

Several top-32 selections are being treated as instant starters. Others have to prove themselves before earning the complete trust of their respective coaching staff. It's surprising to see highly drafted rookies practicing behind stopgap veterans.

The following first-round picks are entrenched in position battles and peculiar situations at training camp already.

2026 NFL Draft: First-Round Rookies Fighting for Everything at Training Camp

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 1 overall)

We'll be monitoring Fernando Mendoza's reps closely at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp. The Raiders apparently have designs on starting veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. That decision is probably being influenced by partial owner Tom Brady, who believes rookie quarterbacks are being thrusted into the spotlight too quickly nowadays. Too many young signal callers wash out quickly.

No. 1 overall quarterbacks rarely have to truly "earn" a starting role. Will Mendoza even get any first-team reps with the starting offense, or will he strictly practice with the backups? The Raiders believe that slow-playing Mendoza's development will ultimately benefit him in the long run.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals (No. 3 overall)

The Arizona Cardinals drafted running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall despite signing Tyler Allgeier to a notable contract during free agency. They also still have veteran starter James Conner recovering from an injury. Everyone was anxious to learn how this dynamic would play out at Cardinals camp.

Because they were one of the teams that reported early, they are several practices in the books already. Allgeier has received the majority of first-team reps with Love occasionally mixing in with the starters. Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett went viral for downplaying Love during a press conference, and the rookie has even been spotted fielding punt returns at practice.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 6 overall)

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select cornerback Mansoor Delane after losing Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie during the offseason. Delane sustained a shoulder injury at OTAs that sidelined him for mandatory minicamp. He'll now enter camp presumably trying to regain the health and form that allowed him to impress coaches during voluntary practices.

While Delane was sidelined at minicamp, the Chiefs reunited with former No. 1 cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed has a lot to prove after two wasted seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but familiar surroundings could reinvigorate him. The Chiefs also have Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton at boundary corner, so Delane will need to compete to earn a starting role in Week 1.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers (No. 19 overall)

On paper, the Carolina Panthers are four-deep at offensive tackle. Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are supposed to be returning starters. As insurance, they signed Rasheed Walker in free agency and drafted Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick.

Ekwonu is still recovering from a devastating lower-body injury suffered during the playoffs, and Moton recently landed on the NFI (non-football injury) list due to blood clots. Freeling is getting first-team reps at right tackle as a result. The former Georgia tackle has easy movement skills and breathtaking athleticism. He should take advantage of the opportunity.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 32 overall)

Everyone expects Jadarian Price to replace Kenneth Walker as the Seattle Seahawks' RB1, but head coach Mike Macdonald will make the first-round pick earn it. The team is going through all the motions at running back while continuing to shuffle the room. They recently released Kenny McIntosh and gave veteran Emanuel Wilson first-team reps at practice.

Price registered just 15 career receptions in three seasons at Notre Dame. Understandably, the Seahawks have Price working pass protection and pass catching early at camp. If he's truly going to replace Walker, the Super Bowl 60 MVP, the process starts with the non-negotiable fundamentals.