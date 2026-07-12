The Top 3 QBs From the 2025 NFL Draft Hit the Landing Spot Jackpot For 2026

The top three quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft encountered different challenges throughout their rookie seasons. Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shoug all navigated unique difficulties during their debut campaigns. They all came out on the other side better for it.

The 2025 NFL Draft was described as a weak quarterback class. Ward went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. The only other first-round quarterback was Dart, who the New York Giants traded up to No. 25 for. The only second-round quarterback was Shough, selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 40th selection.

Entering their sophomore campaigns, there's optimism for Ward, Dart, and Shough. All three quarterbacks appear to possess ideal situations. We've analyzed each environment below.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

The Titans didn't write the handbook on how to support a rookie quarterback in 2025. Ward was forced into a dysfunctional situation where he ended up having two different head coaches (Brian Callahan and Mike McCoy) and play callers (Callahan and Bo Hardegree) during his debut season. His top two wide receivers were a pair of fourth-round rookies in Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

Despite that, Ward navigated those difficulties to have a pretty good rookie campaign if you look beyond the raw numbers. He had a better than 2:1 TD:INT ratio with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The lightbulb for Ward especially began flickering after the Titans' bye, where he finished the season throwing 10 touchdowns versus one pick. It was the telltale sign of an improving young quarterback.

The Titans seriously invested in Ward's supporting cast this offseason. Robert Saleh is an experienced, hard-nosed head coach who demands greatness. Getting offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was infatuated with Ward throughout the 2025 pre-draft process to the point of trying to get his Giants to trade up for him, is huge. The Titans also added Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate at wide receiver to ensure Ward has a plethora of weapons at his disposal. The arrow is pointing up in 2026.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The Giants tried to ease Dart into the lineup, but he was named the starter for Week 4 after an 0-3 start under Russell Wilson. He immediately endeared himself to a desperate fanbase by beating the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. Dart's rookie season was littered with highs, including a primetime blowout victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Dart's occasionally reckless play-style led to four blue-tent medical visits for concussion protocol checks tests dating back to the preseason. Finding a way to reign in that recklessness while still utilizing his athleticism and playmaking ability is the goal. Dart is searching for balance.

The Giants won the John Harbaugh sweepstakes. Dart is fortunate to have the third-most winningest active head coach in the NFL overseeing his personal development. The Giants invested in the offensive line and pass-catching spots this offseason, adding assets like Francis Mauigoa and Isaiah Likely to ensure Dart has everything needed to take another step.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough was arguably the best rookie quarterback during the 2025 season. He led all first-year quarterbacks in completion percentage (67.6%) and yards per attempt (7.3), throwing 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 11 appearances. Shough also committed the fewest turnover-worthy throws with just eight, per Pro Football Focus.

It was a very impressive debut season, especially considering Shough wasn't named the starter until late October. The former Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville signal caller set the Saints' single-season franchise record for rookie quarterback wins and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performances through December and January. The Saints believe they got themselves a steal.

The Saints appeared ahead of their rebuilding timeline in 2025 and appear to have the right head coach in place in Kellen Moore. A former quarterback himself, Moore appears to be the ideal candidate to continue developing Shough. The Saints also added weapons like Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson this offseason, providing Shough with even more assets to firmly establish himself as a franchise quarterback in 2026.