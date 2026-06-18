Seven Sophomore NFL Breakouts Hiding in Plain Sight (And They're Ready to Take Over)

NFL teams consistently expect big leaps forward from their sophomore draft class. We saw players like Drake Maye and Caleb Williams progress nicely as second-year quarterbacks last season. The expectation in 2026 is that several prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft will do something similar this year.

Some sophomores who failed to meet expectations as rookies are facing critical minicamps. The story isn't totally written after a lackluster debut campaign. Having a full NFL offseason to prepare for a sophomore season can lead to desirable results.

The following second-year talents endured average rookie campaigns at best. From coaching staff changes to supporting cast upgrades, they're ready for their sophomore breakout season. Seven talents stand out in particular.

2025 NFL Draft: Sophomore Breakouts for the 2026 NFL Season

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Those of us who watched Cam Ward closely throughout his rookie season know he performed admirably, but the metrics indicate otherwise. The No. 1 overall pick finished last among 28 eligible quarterbacks in adjusted QBR, making him eligible to be listed as a sophomore breakout. The Titans have invested in Ward's supporting cast this offseason, signing Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting Carnell Tate to upgrade at wide receiver.

The Titans also hired Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, upgrading from the unprepared staff they had in place for Ward's rookie season. Ward is a legitimate playmaker at quarterback. Everything achieved in Tennessee this offseason sets him up nicely for Year Two.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty produced more than 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but it often felt like empty calories. The Las Vegas Raiders finished 3-14 and clinched the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jeanty averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and was among the more inefficient runners in the league.

In comes Klint Kubiak as head coach. Kubiak possesses a brilliant offensive mind as he totally transformed the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line and rushing attack last season. He'll be tasked with doing the same for Jeanty in 2026.

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hype for sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III at Chicago Bears OTAs and minicamp has been palpable. Head coach Ben Johnson has consistently praised his offseason efforts. It feels like Burden is about to ascend to becoming the Bears' No. 1 receiver this season.

They traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, creating competition between Burden and Rome Odunze for the No. 1 role. Fellow sophomore pass catcher Colston Loveland actually finished as the Bears' leading receiver last season and is also slated to benefit from Moore's departure. We're purchasing all the Burden stocks we can find.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys spent the 2025 season trying to replace Micah Parsons. The pass rush suffered without its star, recording just 35 sacks. Rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku was a mild contributor, notching just two sacks as a rookie.

Ezeiruaku flashed encouraging signs on tape, occasionally displaying the athleticism that made him such a pass-rushing threat at Boston College. A full offseason in the Cowboys' strength and conditioning program should benefit him greatly. Ezeiruaku possesses all the traits required to enjoy a breakout season.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the difficult decision to let lead running back Travis Etienne Jr. walk in free agency. They had been preparing for his inevitable departure. Sophomore back Bhayshul Tuten will be tasked with replacing the majority of his production.

The Jaguars also signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, but it's Tuten who clearly possesses the most upside. The dynamic slashing back rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in a part-time role. Tuten will seize this opportunity.

Jonas Sanker, DB, New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (33) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's possible Jonas Sanker had the best rookie season you probably didn't even hear about. The former Virginia standout plays for a rebuilding New Orleans Saints team that didn't capture much national attention. That didn't prevent Sanker from registering 80 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions as a rookie.

Sanker played an astounding 978 snaps as a rookie. That accounted for nearly 90 percent of the Saints' defensive plays all season long. Not bad for a third-round selection. With Alontae Taylor and Demario Davis gone, Sanker projects to inherit an even larger role as a sophomore.

Nohl Williams, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams (20) speaks to media members during a short press conference after the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams was among the more underrated cornerbacks from last year's class. Injuries and inconsistencies in the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary led to him playing 457 snaps as a rookie. Williams really played admirably, showing progress with each passing week (and the coaching staff consistently put more on his plate).

The Chiefs parted ways with 2025 starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. They brought back L'Jarius Sneed, drafted Mansoor Delane, and signed Kristian Fulton. Sneed and Fulton have had their injury issues, and Delane is a rookie. We won't be shocked if Williams is the most consistent corner the Chiefs have this season.