Ten NFL Rookie Position Battles That Could Create Week 1 Surprises Everywhere

The 2026 NFL Draft class is gearing up for training camp. While the majority of first-round picks are considered instant starters, a handful of them will be competing for starting jobs. That sentiment grows stronger when analyzing second-and-third-round prospects.

In order to make instant impacts, rookies must overcome challenges at training camp. Sometimes, those roadblocks take the form of veterans trying to secure playing time. There will be various noteworthy position battles between rookies and veterans at all 32 training camps.

We've identified 10 rookies who find themselves in position battles. Training camp promotes competition through physical padded practices. The following prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft class have a chance to win starting jobs.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Rookie Position Battles to Monitor at Training Camp

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers did not want to take any risks at left tackle this offseason. Regular starter Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury in his right knee during the playoffs that threatens to derail his entire 2026 season. The Panthers responded by drafting Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall and signed veteran Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract.

Walker has started 48 career NFL games, giving him an experience factor. Freeling enters the NFL as a one-year starter at Georgia, but possesses rare movement skills and athleticism. It should be a good battle at training camp.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traded back into the first round after taking Carnell Tate to land Keldric Faulk at 31st overall, a top-20 prospect who was falling down the board. The move was approved by new head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh coached Arik Armstead in San Francisco, who has very similar measurements to Faulk.

Coach Saleh believes in rotating defensive lineman. They have Jermaine Johnson II, Jacob Martin, and Femi Oladejo at defensive end. Faulk will probably be asked to play an early-down run stopping role as he continues smoothing out his skill set as a pass rusher.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price to eventually replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price is the most dynamic ball carrier in the Seahawks' backfield, but reps won't be handed to him. The Seahawks also have George Holani and Emanuel Wilson preparing for Week 1.

Zach Charbonnet may miss the beginning of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury in the playoffs. Once Charbonnet returns, he's the most experienced and trusted running back on Mike Macdonald's roster. Price must take advantage of his opportunities.

Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders totally revamped the nickel position this offseason. They acquired veteran corner Taron Johnson in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills. They also drafted Treydan Stukes with the 38th pick in the second round.

Stukes thrived while playing as a big nickel at Arizona. The former walk-on is an excellent communicator with a high football IQ. Stukes produced seven interceptions in college, including a career-high four this past season. He'll push Johnson for reps.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Linebacker didn't appear to be a high priority on the Miami Dolphins' to-do list, but they couldn't pass on Jacob Rodriguez at 43rd overall. The playmaking linebacker was a Heisman Finalist this past season, a borderline impossible feat from his position. Rodriguez had 255 tackles, 10 fumbles forced, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and five interceptions in 2024-25.

The Dolphins have veterans Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, and Willie Gay Jr. at linebacker. New head coach Jeff Hafley runs a base 4-3 defense with three off-ball linebackers. Rodriguez should get an opportunity to play a rotational role.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, New York Jets

D'Angelo Ponds is a high-level nickel prospect with an infectious amount of energy and intent. The National Championship-winning defender is brimming with confidence in coverage while taking a tenacious approach. Ponds' mindset should get him on the field for Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets rather quickly.

Presumably blocking his pathway to instant snaps is Jarvis Brownlee. The Jets traded for the scrappy corner midseason and immediately made him their starting nickel corner. He's flexible enough to compete outside, so perhaps Glenn will utilize both Brownlee and Ponds in certain personnel packages.

Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers did not receive effective play from their cornerbacks throughout the 2025 campaign. They return Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, but also used their first selection on Brandon Cisse. Cisse should spend training camp competing for a starting role as a boundary corner.

Cisse is an explosive athlete who leaped a 41-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine. Coverage instincts are a work in progress on tape. Cisse may need a developmental runway, but the Packers would really benefit if he was ready sooner than anticipated.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Hill Jr. is another Coach Saleh-approved prospect the Titans traded up for in the draft. Saleh has quite the history of developing linebackers into premier defenders. His resume includes Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Quincy Williams, and Azeez Al-Shaair.

Hill possesses the length and explosiveness Saleh craves in his linebackers. The Titans have veteran Cody Barton in a starting position next to 2025 franchise record-setting tackler Cedric Gray. Barton is a mature leader who relies on instincts over athleticism, but Hill's upside might be too great to deny.

Bud Clark, S, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lost starting safety Coby Bryant to free agency. They like gritty veteran Ty Okada as his replacement. Okada is primed for the in-house promotion after notching 65 tackles and six pass breakups in 17 appearances last season as the first reserve option off the bench.

The Seahawks also drafted former TCU safety Bud Clark in the second round. Julian Love will play the traditional safety role while Nick Emmanwori roams Mike Macdonald's defense as seen fit. That final starting spot will come down to a training camp competition between Okada and Clark.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

It's looking less likely the Washington Commanders will acquire Brandon Aiyuk this offseason after his latest social media escapades. That could create additional opportunities for rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams. Even though Williams is likely a slot-only player, there's a pathway for him being the second-most targeted wideout on the roster behind Terry McLaurin.

Williams is more naturally gifted than Luke McCaffrey, and possesses more upside than a Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, or Van Jefferson. Williams could be a dynamic route runner for Jayden Daniels. He should receive plenty of opportunities at training camp.