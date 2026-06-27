These Rookie Cornerbacks Could Be the 2026 NFL Draft's Biggest Day 2 Steals

Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft claimed to represent the sweet spot to land valuable prospects. That sentiment was especially accurate at cornerback. A total of nine cornerbacks were selected throughout the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft.

Identifying the right cornerback prospect for your respective scheme is imperative to choosing correctly. Assignments differ from system to system across the NFL. After just two cornerbacks were selected during the first round, Day Two opened to tons of value corners.

Approximately two months after the 2026 NFL Draft, we've identified five cornerbacks selected in Rounds 2 and 3 that appear primed to thrive. Our pre-draft evaluations, paired with notes from OTAs and minicamp, indicate they were solid mid-round picks. Keep an eye on these five rookie cornerbacks this season.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Best Day 2 and 3 Picks at Cornerback

Colton Hood, CB, New York Giants

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was undeniably talented enough to be a first-round pick, but ended up sliding to the New York Giants at No. 37 overall. After losing Cor'Dale Flott to free agency, and having Deonte Banks fail to meet expectations, there's certainly room for playing time here. Hodd is a little inexperienced as a one-year starter, but he's a supremely athletic and well-built cornerback who possesses all the traits required to develop into a high-upside player.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders lacked an appropriate nickel corner last year. That's precisely why they both traded for veteran Taron Johnson and targeted Treydan Stukes with the 38th pick. Stukes left Arizona as a six-year senior (and team captain) who produced 29 pass breakups from 2021 onward and showed better ball skills with four interceptions in 2025. He fits today's mold as a "big nickel" defender who is fluid and flexible enough to impact a secondary in a variety of ways.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, New York Jets

D'Angelo Ponds was among the more infectious and energetic cornerback prospects in this entire class. He's landed in an interesting spot with the New York Jets, who traded for nickel corner Jarvis Brownlee last season. Ponds has to compete for reps as a rookie, but his versatile approach to occasionally play as a third safety should quickly endear itself to Aaron Glenn. The former Indiana standout has an innate ability to locate the football.

Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

Cornerback has been among the bigger weaknesses for the Green Bay Packers in recent seasons. It wasn't surprising to see them make the position their biggest priority, which is why they selected Brandon Cisse at No. 52 (they didn't have a first-round selection as a result of the Micah Parsons blockbuster). In Cisse, they're getting an athletic specimen who leaped a 41-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. He'll compete for reps with the likes of Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.

Tacario Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been an abomination on defense in recent seasons. Both cornerback starters Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are entering contract years. The Bengals targeted a potential replacement in former Washington cornerback Tacario Davis with the 72nd pick. Davis has a really interesting profile. He's a lengthy 6-foot-4 defender who ran a 4.41 and leaped a 37-inch vertical. It's rare to find his height-weight-speed combination. He should eventually develop into a starter while thriving as a press-man coverage corner.