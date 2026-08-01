Training Camp Injuries Just Opened the Door For These Five NFL Rookies

Upwards of 40 NFL players began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this week. Each veteran on PUP is ineligible to practice at training camp until they pass a physical and are activated. Injuries have created initial opportunities for rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Whether those injured veterans are nursing short-or-long-term injuries, some rookies are being tasked with filling those voids at training camp. It represents an opportunity to work higher up the depth chart than initially planned. Taking advantage could lead to new position battles.

We've identified five rookies who may be positioned to benefit from their veteran counterparts starting camp on the sideline.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Rookies Benefiting From Injuries at Training Camp

Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers, OT (Round 1, No. 19)

The Carolina Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall with the intention of having him play a reserve role as a rookie. They signed Rasheed Walker in free agency because they knew starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu had a long recovery road ahead of him after suffering a torn patellar tendon injury during the playoffs. But when right tackle Taylor Moton started dealing with blood clots, Freeling got inserted into his role.

Freeling started fewer than 20 games at Georgia, but established himself as a first-round prospect by displaying rare athleticism and movement skills. The Panthers find themselves in unexpected territory, but they could benefit from their decision to be overprepared at offensive tackle. Freeling appears set to begin his rookie season as a starter.

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins (Round 1, No. 27)

The Miami Dolphins were already fairly thin at cornerback heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They selected Chris Johnson at 27th overall and the immediate feeling was that he'd be a Week 1 starter. Well, the Dolphins are even thinner at corner to start camp with Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck on the PUP.

The Dolphins are searching for long-term building blocks on a resetting roster. Johnson is an athletic and flexible cornerback who possesses every trait needed to develop into a starting-caliber defender. With two cornerbacks momentarily sidelined at camp, there's nothing preventing Johnson from making a fast impression.

Bud Clark, Seattle Seahawks, DB (Round 2, No. 64)

The Seattle Seahawks placed budding star safety Nick Emmanwori on PUP to begin camp. Emmanwori underwent offseason surgery on his ankle and his return date is currently undisclosed. The Seahawks happened to draft former TCU safety Bud Clark in the second round.

Emmanwori played more of a hybrid-linebacker role for the Seahawks in 2025, and Clark isn't a like-for-like replacement. Emmanwori's absence at practice does create a hole in the starting defense at practice and perhaps Clark will be on the receiving end of some of those reps. Clark was drafted to eventually replace departing safety Coby Bryant, but it could be another injury that creates his initial opportunity.

Chris McClellan, Green Bay Packers, DT (Round 3, No. 77)

The Green Bay Packers began training camp earlier this week with defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and Jordon Riley on the PUP. Stackhouse is now practicing, but that created some immediate opportunity for rookie Chris McClellan to take advantage. McClellan is talented enough to maximize those reps.

McClellan features a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds with 34-inch arms. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can move the former Missouri standout around as needed to cover for offseason injuries. The Packers are a little shorthanded up front, and McClellan is versatile to play as required.

Eli Raridon, New England Patriots, TE (Round 3, No. 95)

The New England Patriots placed veteran tight end Julian Hill on season-ending IR in June. Ever since, rookie tight Eli Raridon has been working as the uncontested TE2 behind Hunter Henry. Raridon finished OTAs and minicamp with some momentum, and he's already carrying that over to training camp.

The Patriots reported to camp early, and Raridon has routinely flashed his route-running skills, with enough speed to blow past second-level defenders. It's becoming abundantly clear that Raridon is primed to play a fairly large role in Josh McDaniel's offense as a rookie.