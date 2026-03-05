NFL Draft On SI

5 2026 NFL Combine Breakouts Who Are For Real — And 3 Who Aren’t

Separating fact from fiction at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The NFL Combine provided prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft with an opportunity to improve their standing. Several players took advantage, while others failed to maximize their chance in the spotlight. We identified 10 late-round winners and losers from Indianapolis' showcase.

The NFL Combine can also sometimes lead to farce evaluations. Prospects spend months preparing to participate in athletic testing drills, fine-tuning their results. Agents invest significant money on sports science-driven training for their clients. With that in mind, we've identified which NFL Combine breakouts you should believe, and which should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fact: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Bryce Lance -North Dakota State
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance was considered a backend top-100 prospect before the NFL Combine began. Then he ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash (fifth-best at receiver) and jumped a 41.5-inch vertical (fourth-best) and 11-foot-1 broad (third-best). That is the definition of a breakout performance at the combine for a wideout who registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and scored 17 touchdowns in 2024.

How high can Lance go now? His combine breakout felt similar to Christian Watson's. Lanace actually ran faster and jumped a higher vertical. Watson, who ended up going 34th overall, was also considered a raw receiver coming out of North Dakota State with a straightline skill set.

Fiction: Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State

NLorenzo Styles - Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) celebrates after breaking up a pass to Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just one day after his brother and top-ranking prospect Sonny Styles won the NFL Combine, Lorenzo Styles Jr. seemingly did the same. The Ohio State cornerback made the transition from wide receiver to nickel for the Buckeyes. The combine officially listed him as a safety.

Styles ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash this year at 4.27 seconds, with the second-best 10-yard split (1.49). He also leaped a 39-inch vertical. Styles is supremely athletic, but route recognition and coverage instincts are recurring issues on tape, which isn't shocking given he underwent a position change. A lot more development is required, and he deserves an opportunity to continue growing at the next level with fair expectations placed on his process.

Fact: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell - Texas A&M
Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Much was made about Cashius Howell's lack of desirable length. Scouts knew his arms were historically short, and they officially measured in at 30.25 inches. Howell rebounded nicely once on-field testing began. The former Aggies standout ran the fastest 10-yard split among EDGEs at 1.58 seconds, and his 4.59-second 40 was fifth-best.

That same lower-body explosion and short-area quickness is evident on tape. Howell utilized those tools to record 11.5 sacks in 2025, second-most in the SEC. Howell is an elite athlete who established himself as a first-round-worthy prospect at the NFL Combine.

Fiction: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

NTaylen Green - Arkansas
Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green arguably put forth the most athletic NFL Combine workout we've ever seen at the position. He ran an unfathomable 4.36-second 40 yard dash and also leaped a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. When throwing drills began, Green's rawness and mechanical passing issues were displayed.

Green was erratic and accurate, even on the shorter routes against air. Green missed in-breaking routes and overthrew receivers down the sideline on deeper-developing ones. The dual-threat speedy playmaker is a force as a rusher, but he needs serious development behind the scenes as a passer, or a Taysom Hill-like position switch may be in his future.

Fact: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Colton Hood - Tennessee
Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Colton Hood (27) of Tennessee walks the field during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was arguably the top prospect at this year's Senior Bowl and he lived up to that billing in Mobile. At the NFL Combine, the former Volunteers cover-man jumped the fifth-best vertical jump among cornerbacks at 40.5 inches. Hood's 4.44 in the 40-yard dash was a stellar result for a corner with 6-0, 193-pound size.

Most notably, Hood ran the cleanest on-field gauntlet of any cornerback in attendance. He looked like a natural, showcasing how fluid and athletic he is when running and changing direction. Hood is a first-round cornerback.

Fiction: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Robert Spears-Jennings - Oklahoma
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (DB48) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings also generated headlines by running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, tied for the sixth-fastest result in attendance. Spears-Jennings projects as a box safety at the next level. He consistently struggled in man coverage and in the red zone for the Sooners defense throughout 2025.

Spears-Jennings is a reliable tackler and projects as a special teams standout. He simply isn't a safety prospect with elite range or coverage instincts like his NFL Combine workout may suggest to some. Spears-Jennings should get drafted, but his initial role will probably come on kickoffs and punts.

Fact: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr. - Arkansas
Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Scouts entered the NFL Combine hoping a running back would separate themselves from the pack behind Jeremiyah Love at the position. Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. did just that. Washington improved his pre-draft stock and should get drafted Day Two now.

Washington ran the fastest 40-yard dash among participating running backs at 4.33 seconds. Washington also registered excellent jumps, finishing second-best in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-8) drills. The former Buffalo and New Mexico State transfer was also outstanding at the Senior Bowl, and simply continued his impressive pre-draft journey in Indianapolis.

Fact: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence - UCF
Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs from UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence clocked in at No. 52 overall in our post-combine top 100 prospect rankings update. Lawrence was outstanding at Lucas Oil Stadium. He finished second among defensive ends in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10) drills, and ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.52 seconds.

Lawrence is a Day Two prospect. The Louisville, Kentucky native accumulated 19.5 sacks over the previous three seasons for the Knights. Lawrence is a high-motor pass rusher with speed and first-step explosiveness.

