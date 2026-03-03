10 Players Who Moved Up to Second Day of NFL Draft With Combine Performance
The NFL Combine wrapped up on Sunday with offensive linemen drills. It was another legendary year in Indianapolis. Arguably the most athletic draft class we've ever witnessed, the 2026 NFL Draft was impacted by what concluded at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Several prospects took advantage of their opportunity to essentially highlight themselves for NFL teams. Attempting to improve your pre-draft stock is every player's goal heading into the NFL Combine. We've identified 10 prospects who achieved just that.
NFL Combine: 10 Prospects Who Moved Up To Second Day
Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence was an athletic specimen at the NFL Combine. The impactful pass rusher ran a 4.52, the third-fastest time among all participating EDGEs. Lawrence also secured elite results in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10) drills, finishing second in both categories. The former Knights standout registered a consistent 19.5 sacks over the previous three seasons and should hear his name called in the second or third round.
Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis has desirable size at 6-4, 194 with the longest arms (33 ⅜”) of any corner at the NFL Combine. Davis ran an outstanding 4.41 40 with a 1.59 ten-yard split, and he also jumped a 37 inch vertical. Size, length, and speed are traits that translate for cornerbacks. Davis went top 60 in our latest mock draft as a result of his performance.
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
There was fierce competition for the RB2 spot behind Jeremiyah Love entering the NFL Combine. Exiting Indianapolis, the choice became straightforward. Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. ran the fastest 40 in his group at 4.33 seconds. Washington placed second-best in both the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-8) drills. The former Buffalo and New Mexico State transfer runs the football with impressive instincts and vision.
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance was viewed as a borderline top-100 prospect heading into the NFL Combine. It's difficult to see Lance available past the 75th pick coming out of it. An athletic rarity, he ran a lightning-fast 4.34 at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. The Bison receiver performer also leaped a 41.5 inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad. Straightline speed and ball skills were evident on tape when he scored 18 touchdowns in 2024.
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Stanford tight end Sam Roush had the most underrated performance at his position group at the NFL Combine. Roush is a towering prospect at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds with 10-inch hands. The dual-threat receiver and blocker ran a 4.70, an excellent time when taking his size profile into account. He projects as an NFL starter, and his NFL Combine showing may help him surpass other prospects at his position.
Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell possesses raw athleticism. The former D-II transfer from Lindenwood placed top-five among all wideouts in the broad jump (11-foot-2), 40 yard dash (4.31), and vertical jump (42 inches). A 6-foot-5, 216-pound weapon with that developmental athleticism is probably not making it to the final day of the draft.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings used to be among the best-kept secrets in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not anymore. The ex-Lumberjacks standout placed second-best in the vertical (42 inches) and broad jump (11'0") results for cornerbacks. He also ran an eye-popping 4.41 at 6-1, 193. Demmings is among the more competitive and physical corners in this class, and should be an early-round priority for a man-coverage defense.
Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa
The center class possesses quality all throughout, but some of those prospects are projections at the position after playing guard or tackle in college. Iowa's Logan Jones is a pure center and four-year starter. Jones ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all offensive linemen at 4.90 seconds, and his 7.46 three-cone was great, too. An easy mover in a zone-blocking scheme, NFL teams will appreciate his athleticism and projection into the league's most popular offensive system.
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
This is among the deeper safety classes in recent memory. That could push the devalued position further down the board, but we're insisting that Kansas State's VJ Payne should be a Day Two selection. An excellent communicator and high football IQ leader, Payne was outstanding at the Panini Senior Bowl. At the NFL Combine, the Gainesville, Georgia native ran a 4.40 at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, and leaped a10-foot-7 broad jump.
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne possesses playmaking speed with open-field acceleration and burst. Claiborne ran the third-fastest 40 at running back at 4.37 seconds, trailing just Love and Washington. He rushed for 907 yards in 2025 with consecutive campaigns with 10-plus rushing touchdowns.