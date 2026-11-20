The cornerback class in the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to produce three top-15 selections. One prospect who has been considered elite since the preseason remains in the top positional spot. This class of cornerback prospects has met expectations throughout the college football campaign.

Whether NFL general managers are searching for zone-coverage savviness, or man-coverage aggressiveness, this class possesses cornerbacks of all shapes, sizes, and skill sets. From contested catch disruptors to interception merchants, there are versatile prospects to be found.

The 2026 NFL Draft only produced two first-round cornerbacks. This class should easily surpass that number. Let's analyze our current top-five positional rankings at cornerback.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 Cornerbacks

5. Vicari Swain, CB, South Carolina (6-0, 193)

South Carolina cornerback Vicari Swain has breathtaking speed for the position. That allows him to occasionally "cheat" in coverage, knowing that his top-end speed and acceleration allows him to recover when necessary. Swain is big and long, which allows him to be ultra-competitive at the catch point. The Gamecocks standout also has elite special teams potential, with 547 career punt return yardage and five touchdowns.

4. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State (6-4, 205)

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones possesses elite size at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. With that size, the third-year defender has the length required to contest and eliminate tight passing windows. Jones is versatile enough to play various coverage concepts, but his length is best utilized in zone, where he can read opposing quarterbacks and close on the football.

3. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia (6-0, 180)

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV is a supremely athletic defender who is trending towards being a top-15 overall prospect in this class (regardless of position). The Bulldogs standout uses elite athletic traits to remain in-phase with his assignment, showcasing oily hips and eye-popping change of direction ability to stay within the hip pocket of receivers. In zone coverage, he closes with twitchyness while recognizing concepts being thrown at him. Robinson is also aggressive and willing in run support.

2. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson (6-3, 204)

Some defensive coordinators still believe the NFL is a press-man coverage league and Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton thrives in man-to-man looks. He's big, long, and athletic enough to attach to his assignment. Hampton is capable of squeezing receivers to the sideline and eliminating the window for a passing attempt. He wants to be aggressive, and should be drafted early to a defense that utilizes his abilities in man coverage.

1. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame (6-2, 197)

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore was our No. 2 overall prospect behind Jeremiah Smith in our preseason rankings release, and that has not changed. An in-season injury has slightly derailed his campaign, but there's simply no denying his coverage abilities (and scouts shouldn't overthink it). Moore possesses the length, speed, and technique required to develop into an elite shutdown cornerback at the next level.