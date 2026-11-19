The 2027 NFL Draft appears to feature a good, not great, class of offensive tackle prospects. One preseason darling has met expectations and established himself as OT1 in this class. Two surprising prospects have emerged from the shadows to claim top-five spots in our positional rankings below.

Elsewhere, an injury has complicated the path for a tackle prospect once viewed as a potential top-five selection.

The 2026 NFL Draft produced six first-round tackles (though one, Kadyn Proctor, is currently playing guard). This class should flirt with those numbers. Let's analyze our top-five rankings below.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 Offensive Tackles

5. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas (6-7, 325)

Trevor Goosby entered the season in contention for OT1. Unfortunately, his campaign didn't go totally according to plan. He was playing subpar for a Texas offense that was struggling in all areas. Goosby then suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss in October. That'll complicate his predraft process, and he's no longer a surefire lock to be a first-round pick.

4. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky (6-6, 320)

Lance Heard began his college career at LSU (2023) and Tennessee (2024-25), but entered the transfer portal for a second time this past offseason in search of greener pastures. He chose the Kentucky Wildcats and has been thriving ever since. Heard might be the most physically dominant, violent, and aggressive tackle prospect in this class. He's an imposing blocker who is still improving the technical aspects of his approach, but athleticism, length, and intent are present throughout his profile.

3. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa* (6-5, 314)

Death, taxes, and Iowa producing NFL-caliber offensive lineman. Those are the three guarantees in life. Trevor Lauck is a well-developed prospect with a throwback demeanor. He blocks with terrific balance and wins with hand power/placement and physicality. Lauck's predraft measurements will be crucial to determining his stock and position. Some scouts worry he may lack the length required to play tackle at the next level, with a potential move to guard in his future.

2. Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah (6-8, 305)

Zereoue Williams is among the most interesting and unique prospects in this class. The sixth-year senior is a first-year starter. He spent the past few campaigns stuck behind Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, two first-round picks in April. Williams has seized his opportunity by playing excellent football this season. Towering size allows him to stonewall pass rushers, and he protects the pocket with impressive upper-body strength.

1. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU (6-5, 302)

Jordan Seaton transferred from Colorado to LSU this past offseason. He lost a significant amount of weight, which had a negative impact on his anchor this season. That's about where the criticisms stop. Seaton is an elite athlete at the position, with high-level tools that should make him a top-10 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Tigers standout moves incredibly well in space, and possesses the lower-body fluidity to easily mirror pass rushers.

honorable mentions: Niki Prongos (Stanford); Elijah Paige (USC).