2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Western Michigan Defensive Lineman Hozey Haji-Badri

In a recent interview, I sat down with new Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Hozey Haji-Badri to talk about his college football journey and what he has coming up for the college football season.

Haji-Badri began his path to college football by committing to West Virginia but ultimately didn't qualify academically. He then set his sights on the JUCO route at ASA College in Brooklyn, New York. Here's what he had to say:

As coaches know, you're not just building great football players - you're also building great human beings. I asked Haji-Badri if there was a coach that had a big impact on his life and this is what he said about his coach at ASA College.

After being a two-time All-Northeastern Conference selection while at ASA College, Haji-Badri transferred to Eastern Carolina in 2019. He has now transferred to Western Michigan where he will play a role on the Broncos' defensive line. I asked him what the transfer portal experience was like and was his response:

Starting his first year and Western Michigan with his final year of eligibility, I asked Haji-Badri what type of player they will see this year and where he will be playing on the Broncos' offensive line and this were his two responses:

In general, we should be striving to be better every day -- same goes for the game of football. Consistent improvement and striving to be the best you can be should always be the goal, and Haji-Badri knows that. He understands where he needs to improve and this is what he's working on to have a great year.

Making it to the NFL is the goal for the vast majority of college football players. Haji-Badri has his sights set on making it to the league. Here's his message to teams about what type of player and person they can expect to get out of him.

You can follow Zack Patraw on Twitter @NFL_Zack and Hozey Haji-Badri @HozeyHaji

