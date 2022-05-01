Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: UDFA Tracker

Tracking all of the undrafted free agent signings from the 2022 NFL Draft

Check back frequently these will be updated periodically. 

Arizona Cardinals

DL LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Ricky Person

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

DB Allie Green, Missouri

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Cullen Wick

OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Luigi Vilain

New England Patriots

DB Brendan Schooler, Texas

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

TE/FB Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Chris Owens, Alabama

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

OT Jalen McKenzie, USC

Washington Commanders

Matt Araiza, San Diego State
