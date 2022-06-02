PLAYER INTERVIEW: HUB Alum, Pittsburgh Maulers WR Isiah Hennie

We sat down with a member of the Pittsburgh Maulers and HUB Football CAMP alum Isiah Hennie to talk about his playing experience.

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers wide receiver Isiah Hennie sat down with me to talk about his playing experience and how the HUB Football CAMP has helped put him in a position to play at the next level.

Hennie played his college career at Sacramento State, where he had 139 catches for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns during four seasons. He talked about his experience in college and what that did for him. In a very genuine response, here is what he had to say:

One of the questions I enjoy asking players is what coach had the greatest impact on them as a player and as a person. Hennie mentions a few coaches, but the one that hit home as a young man was his receiver coach in college:

Before Hennie landed in the USFL with the Maulers, he attended three CAMPs, which is an OTA-style workout the HUB puts on for NFL free agents. He talks about how great of an experience and opportunity it is:

Now that he's been on the field for the Maulers, Hennie talks about what it's been like playing in the USFL and the opportunities that it has brought him. He also discusses his teammates, shedding some light on the friendships he's made and the great group of guys on the team:

As a football player, understanding where you need to improve is vital to your overall growth. At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Hennie knows he's not the biggest player, so playing a particular way is important to improving his game. Here is what he had to say about how he's improving his craft.

A player of Hennie's stature needs to create separation, which he considers his best attribute. He talks about the players he enjoys watching and mirrors his game after. He also discusses the type of player you are getting out of him on and off the field: a competitor and someone who loves the game; a guy that has the character and work ethic to never give up.

The CAMP presented by The HUB has opportunities for NFL free agents and is now bringing those opportunities to players in the transfer portal and at JUCOs. If you want the same opportunity that Hennie had, you can register today. You can message me on Twitter for more information: @NFL_Zack

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT