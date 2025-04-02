Eagles Predicted To Trade Out Of Round 1 In Major Draft Trade With Broncos
What will the Philadelphia Eagles do with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Many experts believe they should target defense after losing top talent in free agency. You also could argue the defending champs should fortify their offensive line as Lane Johnson nears the end of his career.
But what about trading out of Round 1 entirely?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell made that very case in a piece published Monday. The NFL draft expert put a twist on a Round 1 mock, proposing trades for all 32 picks. For the Eagles, Barnwell propsed a trade that would see Philly swap picks with the Denver Broncos.
Here are the full details:
Eagles get: 2025 Round 2 pick (51), 2026 Round 1 pick
Broncos get: 2025 Round 1 pick (32), 2025 Round 3 pick (96)
"The Eagles have been paid handsomely for their willingness to be patient in the past," Barnwell wrote. "They made a similar move with the Saints in 2022, adding draft capital while swapping the 16th pick for a future first-rounder. The Saints' pick in 2023 was better than the one Philly shipped off, allowing the Eagles to move up from No. 10 to select Jalen Carter.
"Sean Payton has also been on the other side of this sort of move. In 2011, the then-Saints coach sent his second-round pick and a future first-rounder to the Patriots, drafting running back Mark Ingram late in the first round. Now, Payton's Broncos need a running back to help out Bo Nix. If they don't take a back at No. 20, they might want to grab him here to get ahead of the Browns, Raiders and Cowboys in Round 2, teams that have needs at the position."
It's not uncommon for teams to trade out of the bottom of Round 1, so this isn't an especially crazy idea. Still, Philly fans probably would be disappointed to wait all night only to watch the Eagles not make a pick at No. 32.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start on April 24.
