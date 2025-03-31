Andy Reid Gives Honest Take On Why Eagles' Joshua Uche Failed With Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Joshua Uche gives them more than he gave the Kansas City Chiefs, although that's a low bar to clear.
Uche recently joined the Eagles on a one-year, $1.92 million contract with $1.25 million guaranteed. The sixth-year edge rusher will look to get his career back on track after flaming out with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2020, and the Chiefs, who acquired him via pre-deadline trade last season.
Uche is a fascinating case. After struggling to find a consistent role in Bill Belichick's defense over his first two seasons, the Michigan product broke out with 11.5 sacks in 2022. But his production dipped to just three sacks in 2023, with his struggles against the run limiting him to just 33% of defensive snaps. After playing just 35% of defensive snaps and posting two sacks in seven games, Uche was traded to Kansas City last October.
He didn't do much for the Chiefs, to put it mildly. Uche was a healthy scratch in four of 10 games and was inactive throughout Kansas City's postseason run. He finished his Chiefs tenure with 10 tackles and zero sacks while seeing 22% of the snaps in six games.
While speaking with reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered an honest explanation for why Uche didn't work out in Kansas City.
"Probably wasn't a great fit for what we do," Reid said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. "And we got him late and we were trying to work him in. That's a tougher deal to do. Would have liked to see him throughout training camp so we have time to get him in there and go. By the time we got him, we were rolling. I'm not sure the fit was exactly what our defense (needed). ... He's a great kid."
Still just 26 years old, Uche remains a talented player with a ton of upside. He was among New England's most effective pass rushers on a per-snap basis last season, and he has the speed and athleticism to be a dangerous weapon on the edge in Philly's defense. Well-liked by teammates and coaches, Uche is a cerebral player with an engaging personality who could become popular among Eagles fans if he produces.
However, if Uche doesn't learn to set a better edge and improve his run defense, he likely won't find any more playing time in Philadelphia than he saw in Kansas City and New England.
