Eagles Predicted To Target 'Polarizing Prospect' With First NFL Draft Pick
For a team that just rode a dominating defense to a Super Bowl championship, the Philadelphia Eagles have sneaky-big needs on that side of the ball.
Philly lost edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency, among others. Consequently, many believe the Eagles should prioritize targeting front-seven talent early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller has the defending champs doing just that in his latest mock draft. In a piece published last week, Miller predicted the Eagles would select Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
" 'Draft and replace' is Philadelphia's motto, and the Eagles have to replace edge rusher Josh Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals after getting 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LIX. Ezeiruaku is a bit undersized (6-3, 248 pounds) but uses his 34-inch arms and first-step speed to get around and under the hands of offensive tackles. He was extremely productive this past season, with 80 tackles and 16.5 sacks, the second-best mark in the FBS.
"Ezeiruaku's lack of height and power makes him a polarizing prospect, but the Eagles could use him as a stand-up pass-rushing specialist early in his career while he adds strength and further develops his game. Adding him to a rotation with 2023 first-rounder Nolan Smith Jr. and 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt would give the Eagles youth and depth as they hope to maintain the league's fiercest pass rush."
Despite his flaws, Ezeiruaku would be a fascinating pick for the Eagles. He might not be ready to produce right away, but if he takes to NFL coaching, Ezeiruaku could develop into a useful edge rusher for Philly.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 24.
