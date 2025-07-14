Eagles Superstars Land On Prestigious List
The Philadelphia Eagles have built out from the trenches and unsurprisingly have the best offensive line in football.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the top 10 offensive tackles in football and Lane Johnson landed at No. 3 and Jordan Mailata was at No. 5.
"There has been no tangible drop-off in Johnson's play after 12 seasons. In fact, Johnson ranked among the best -- again -- in run block win rate at 80.2," Fowler shared. "He has proved durable in his early-to-mid-30s, logging at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons on his way to consecutive Pro Bowls. These factors helped Johnson narrowly edge Trent Williams for the third spot.
"'He's kind of the gold standard now -- technique, smarts and probably the most instinctive of them all,' an NFL personnel director said. 'He's a perfect product of that system. He's dealt with a lot, from mental health to injuries, and he's come out of it better than ever.' Just about everyone lauds Johnson's overall game, from his second-level mauling in the run game to his footwork and discipline in the pass game."
Both Johnson and Mailata landed votes for the No. 1 spot, but didn't land it.
"Mailata is well known for his rare combination of size (6-foot-8, 365 pounds), agility and violence at the line of scrimmage. Now, he's known for other things - such as a Super Bowl champion and a second team All-Pro," Fowler shared. "Mailata allowed 1.5 sacks in 2024 per Next Gen Stats, tied for the fewest among tackles with at least 350 pass-blocking snaps. Couple that with his running game prowess and the Eagles have a long-term solution at left tackle. One NFC exec called Mailata's ascension 'astronomical.'
"'One of the most unique players in the NFL,' a veteran NFL personnel executive said. 'Has really improved year-to-year. Only thing that holds him back from the others at the top is they probably have better instincts.' A different personnel executive man with an NFC team loves Mailata's game, but kept him out of the top four because he's 'still improving and becoming more sound, but there's still enough ways to get him off balance.'"
The No. 1 spot was given to Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
