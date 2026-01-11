Eagles Get Lane Johnson Update For Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big day ahead on Sunday and it sounds like one of the most important cogs for the offense will be back on the field.

On Saturday, Jason Dumas of Action News on 6abc reported that the current expectation is that six-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson will suit up and return to the field for the first time since Nov. 16 against the Detroit Lions.

"Source: Despite recent reports that he’s still experiencing some swelling and pain in his foot, I’m told Lane Johnson will play on Sunday," Dumas wrote.

The Eagles star has missed seven games

Jul 23, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson (65) looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Early on Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that there was "concern" about Johnson's potential availability for the contest.

"The Eagles taking on the 49ers," Garafolo said. "Lane Johnson is listed as questionable. I know we've said all week there is nothing that's going to keep Lane Johnson off the field. Well, Ian Rapoport and I have been doing our calls today. There is some concern he could miss this game. He was limited in practice all week. He looked good in spurts. But that's a tough injury. It's a painful injury. I would say this is a legitimate game-time decision. We're going to watch this tomorrow so we'll have an update on Gameday Morning."

If he is able to take the field, that would be a win for Philadelphia. It's tough to truly encapsulate the impact Johnson has on the field. He is among the best offensive linemen in the game. That helps to open running lanes and give Jalen Hurts time to throw. But he's more than that. This is a silly example, but Johnson was one of just a handful of guys in the Madden 99 Club for a reason. Johnson joined guys like Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase, and Myles Garrett, among others. That shows how he's viewed around the league.

Johnson has a legit impact and is a game-changer for the offense when he is out there. With all of the offensive question marks, Johnson should help immediately if he is ready to go.

