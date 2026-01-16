Eagles Address Lane Johnson's Future In Philly

With the Philadelphia Eagles getting knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, that means a long offseason is on the way.

In a perfect world, the Eagles would have a few weeks left before they needed to start thinking about the offseason. But that isn't the case. The offseason has begun and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media on Thursday. The duo spoke about a wide range of topics, including whether the team will consider trading AJ Brown this offseason.

Roseman was also asked whether offensive tackle Lane Johnson will return for the 2026 season.

"I think all those conversations that we have with our players are between us and anything they're doing," Roseman said. "I'm not saying that negatively or positively, but anyone you ask about, I think that that's their business to discuss. Obviously, you're talking about a Hall of Fame player who’s been a huge, huge part of any of our success that we've had, and when you watch him play, he's still playing at an elite level."

Will Lane Johnson return?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson only played in 10 games in the regular season in 2025. When he was on the field, he looked like the All-Pro that he is. Unfortunately, he missed the final seven games of the regular season and was not able to get back on the field for the team's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson returned to practice in a limited capacity before the playoff game, but he was not able to return from his Lisfranc sprain in time for the playoffs.

Johnson has spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles. He's under contract for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 campaigns, but he's also 35 years old now. There was some chatter about his future in the NFL last offseason as well, but he stuck around. Fellow offensive lineman Jordan Mailata made it sound like he thinks Johnson will return in 2026, but this will be a story to follow. When healthy, Johnson is a game-changer. Unfortunately, he wasn't fully healthy in 2026.

