Eagles Veteran Taking No Days Off Preparing For Year 13
PHILADELPHIA – ‘No Days Off’ is more than just a mantra printed on the back of a T-shirt. For Lane Johnson, it’s a way of life. OK, maybe the Eagles’ great right tackle admitted to a handful of them, saying during minicamp, “As soon as the season ends, I might take a week off.”
One week. Maybe. Those other 51 weeks of the year, he’s working.
Is it any wonder Johnson is one of a select group of Eagles who have captured two Super Bowl championship rings during his dozen years in the NFL?
“I’m very happy with how things have turned out, but when you’re still playing there’s always more to do, more to strive for,” he said. “But looking back I’m very happy with how my career has gone, the players I got to play with, the mentors, so yeah, I’m very fortunate.”
Johnson will begin Year 13 on July 22, when he and his teammates report for training camp.
“I don’t know if I would be the same player or what would’ve happened if I was with another organization, but this place has got the most out of me,” he said. “With whatever time I have left, I think we can still be very good.”
Winning another Super Bowl is always the goal, but there are other milestones that need to be reached before that can happen. While winning the division and earning the No. 1 seed – though the Eagles were the second seed for last year’s run to the Lombardi Trophy – are good, there are personal goals, too.
Johnson felt snubbed for All-Pro recognition and let his feelings known about that by taping a note card to his locker comparing his numbers to the first-team selection, Penei Sewell. Now, there’s another award the NFL is instituting this year called Protector of the Year, and is for only one offensive linemen.
“I think it’s about 30 years overdue, but it would be cool (to win),” said Johnson. “It would be extra motivation for everybody. …I need some past year awards. It’s a very motivating piece to have. I wish it would have been implemented a long time ago, but it’s cool it’s here now.”
