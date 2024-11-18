Falcons 'Eye-Popping' Statistic Perhaps Reveals Biggest Defensive Problem
Everyone who follows the Atlanta Falcons knows the team is last in the NFL in sacks and sack rate. It's not close either.
Of the teams who have played 11 games this season, the Cincinnati Bengals have the next fewest sacks in the league with 19. The Falcons have 10.
Atlanta is also just one of three teams with a sack percentage below 5%. The Falcons hold a league-worst 2.6% sack rate while the Carolina Panthers are second-to-last at 3.8%.
The Bengals are the only other team below 5% with a 4.9% sack rate.
But what Falcons fans might not completely realize is not only does the organization lack the ability to identify pass rushers in the draft and develop them or prioritize the position in free agency, the current coaching staff also doesn't make creating pressure a priority.
"The Falcons sent four or fewer pass rushers on all of Bo Nix's 21 first-half dropbacks," wrote ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "The passive strategy resulted in just three pressures, and the Broncos quarterback made Atlanta pay by going 17-of-19 for 193 yards and two touchdowns before halftime.
"The Falcons didn't dial up much pressure in the second half either."
Zero blitzes isn't the norm with the Falcons defense this season. They blitz (bring 5 or more pass rushers on one play) a little more than once per every 5 opponent dropbacks (21.5%). That's ranked 18th in the NFL.
Blitz percentage can be a complicated statistic. Some teams blitz less because they trust their defensive front can pressure the quarterback on their own. Other teams blitz fewer times because they don't trust the secondary.
The latter was likely the situation Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake found himself in during Week 11. Atlanta was missing three cornerbacks in their loss to the Denver Broncos.
But past the halfway point of the season, it's clear the Falcons edge rushers aren't going to create pressure on their own. So, a strategy where the Falcons don't blitz at all versus Bo Nix was never going to work. That's just asking your banged up secondary to hold up in coverage as long as possible.
That doesn't mean Lake should have or needs to blitz on every play. But bringing a timely blitz on a regular basis needs to happen.
Especially against a rookie quarterback, who could be confused into making a mistake even with the appearance of a blitz.
Instead, the Falcons chose a passive defensive game plan versus the Broncos. They paid for it.
Not blitzing at all, no matter who is healthy or not in the secondary, is not going to be a recipe for success for Lake and the Falcons defense.