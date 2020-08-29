SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 29th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from August 26th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

August 26th-August 2st

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for August 25th, 2020

Roger Goodell Must Prevent Competitive Imbalance With No-Fans Mandate

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Younghoe Koo

Dan Quinn Yet To Name Starting Left Guard

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Highlights: A.J. Terrell

Dan Quinn Makes Statement Regarding Social Injustices Following The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 4

Todd Gurley II starts 100-day reading initiative

Which Atlanta Falcons Will Provide Fantasy Value in 2020?

Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Friday Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Here are the other ways to follow the Falcon Report. Check them out! You can also sign up for our weekly Atlanta Falcons fan show which happens every Tuesday at 7 PM EST. Click here to sign up!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Hennessy Starts At Left Guard In Scrimmage, Leaves With 'Banged' Knee

The Atlanta Falcons 2020 third-round pick appears to be in line for the starting left guard job, if healthy.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Friday Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons got some on-field work in their home stadium.

Zach Hood

Which Atlanta Falcons Will Provide Fantasy Value in 2020?

Who offers the greatest value to fantasy football owners on the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Todd Gurley II starts 100-day reading initiative

Rashad Milligan

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 4

Atlanta Falcons defensive rookies and veterans continue to make strides in training camp

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Makes Statement Regarding Social Injustices Following The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Highlights: A.J. Terrell

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn Yet To Name Starting Left Guard

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Younghoe Koo

Koo, a Georgia Southern graduate, made an instant impression on Falcon’s nation from his performance on the field to the flair and swag he brings to the position.

William B. Carver

Roger Goodell Must Prevent Competitive Imbalance With No-Fans Mandate

Can Roger Goodell fix the NFL's fan attendance problem?

Dave Holcomb