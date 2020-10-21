SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 21st, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

October 17th-October 20th

Grading The Falcons: vs. Minnesota

The Atlanta Falcons got the Raheem Morris era off to a great start with their first win of the 2020 season.

Jeff Armstrong

5 Observations From Falcons' Victory Against Vikings

What did we learn from the Atlanta Falcons victory against the Minnesota Vikings?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: Yeah, The Atlanta Falcons Finally Won, But What About Trevor Lawrence?

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Vikings 40-23 Sunday in Minnesota, but let's don't get carried away.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 37: A Bittersweet Victory for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of 2020, but does it actually mean anything?

Brady Pfister

Dan Quinn’s Top Five Worst Moments

Super Bowl 51 was the worst moment of Dan Quinn's head coaching career but what were the other four moments that may have cost him his job.

William B. Carver

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Detroit Lions

The Falcons got their first win of the season Sunday, and next up is the Detroit Lions.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

Can the Falcons rewrite the story of their 2020 season under interim head coach Raheem Morris?

Daniel Comer

Falcons Dominate Vikings, Get First Win 40-23

Atlanta gets a big lead and holds on to it this time.

Jeff Armstrong

How Well Do The Falcons Wide Receivers Match Up With the Vikings Secondary?

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings square off tomorrow, how well the Falcons wide receivers match up with the Vikings Secondary?

Christian Crittenden

Hunter-less: Can the Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Line Withstand the Minnesota Vikings’ Defense?

Without Danielle Hunter, the Minnesota Vikings have a mediocre defense. Can the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line push it around to give Matt Ryan time to throw and Todd Gurley II room to run?

Chris Vinel