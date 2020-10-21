Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 21st, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from October 17th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 6 Update

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Predictions

Five Moments That Defined Dan Quinn’s Falcons Tenure

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

"Hunter"-less: Can The Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Line Withstand The Minnesota Vikings’ Defense?

How Well Do The Falcons Wide Receivers Match Up With the Vikings Secondary?

Falcons Dominate Vikings, Get First Win 40-23

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Detroit Lions

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 37: A Bittersweet Victory for the Atlanta Falcons

Saving The Falcons: Yeah, The Atlanta Falcons Finally Won, But What About Trevor Lawrence?

5 Observations From Falcons' Victory Against Vikings

Grading The Falcons: Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

