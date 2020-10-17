Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons are coming into week 6 with a new look and attitude.

Raheem Morris has stepped in as the interim head coach after the firing of Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff, and the goal is still the same: get a win.

This week, the Falcons will be going up against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has also underperformed in the start of the season with a 1-4 record.

This should be an interesting game, so let’s get out some predictions for Sunday.

Offense

The Falcons offense has not been the offense we expected to see in the past two weeks. The passing game has not looked the same, but the running game has been a positive.

Things should get back to normal through the air with Julio Jones expected to play on Sunday. His presence does a lot for this team, and it opens up opportunities for other players. If the pass and run game for the Falcons are explosive this week, the Vikings could be in trouble.

Minnesota’s defense is not the typical defense we’re used to seeing in years past, and with a group still trying to come together, it could do wonders for the Falcons.

The biggest problem coming into this game for the Falcons offense is Matt Ryan. He’s made some good plays this season, and also some questionable ones. After Arthur Blank’s statements this week, I expect Ryan to come out and show everyone that he isn’t slowing down this season.

Defense

The defense continues to be a disappointment this season, but they’ll get a break this week.

First off, Dalvin Cook is not expected to play. Cook has been one of the best running backs in the league with his speed and power, and the Falcons would have to be locked in on him at all times.

Second, they’ll be going up against Kirk Cousins, a quarterback that is known for being inconsistent. The Falcons shouldn’t get too excited, because so far this season they’ve made every quarterback that they played look amazing.

The Vikings still have a solid wide receiver duo with Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson. The Falcons cornerbacks will be in for a battle all game against these receivers.

The big key for the Falcons is to get pressure on Cousins, and with Takk McKinley out once again, it’ll be a hard task.

I expect Cousins to beat this defense through the air, while not relying on the run game as much with Cook out.

Overall Prediction

The Falcons will be hungry to get their first win of the season, but the Vikings have just enough to take them down for their sixth loss in a row. Also if you didn’t know, the Falcons have always had a hard time beating the Vikings, so if the legend continues, it looks like it will be another loss for this team.

Score Prediction: Vikings 30, Falcons 20

