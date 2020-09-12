SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 12th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from September 9th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

September 9th-September 11th

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 8th, 2020

Atlanta Falcons Finalize Practice Squad with Four Protected Players

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 31: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview

Roger Goodell Failing to Lead Against Coronavirus

Breaking Down the Falcons Offensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

'You Can Feel It:' How Matt Ryan And Julio Jones Believe Todd Gurley II Is A 2020 Difference Maker

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Who Leads In Touchdowns?

Atlanta Falcons Name John Lewis As An Honorary Captain

Dad & Demi Preview: Seahawks At Falcons

Here are the other ways to follow the Falcon Report. Check them out! You can also sign up for our weekly Atlanta Falcons fan show which happens every Tuesday at 7 PM EST. Click here to sign up!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Name John Lewis As An Honorary Captain

Atlanta Falcons name the late John Lewis as an honorary captain.

William B. Carver

Dad & Demi Preview: Seahawks at Falcons

Despite losing last season, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games including playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Breaking Down The Falcons Defensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have 10 defensive lineman on their 53 man roster, how will that unit perform this year?

Christian Crittenden

'You Can Feel It:' How Matt Ryan And Julio Jones Believe Todd Gurley II Is A 2020 Difference Maker

The top-two shot callers on the Atlanta Falcons had high praise for its newest offensive star on game week.

Rashad Milligan

by

icallcap

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Who Leads In Touchdowns?

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

A look at the Falcons' playoff odds.

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Falcons have cut their roster down to 53 players. How does the wide receiver core look this season?

Malik Brown

Breaking Down the Falcons Offensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

How is the Atlanta Falcons offensive line shaping up this season?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 8th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 9th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday September 5th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Ann L