SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

Zach Hood

Our 2020 Atlanta Falcons season prediction roundtable discussion has taken place and our staff has weighed in.

Today's question:

What will the Falcons' record be in 2020 and will they make the playoffs?

Chris Vinel: The Falcons are going to be more watchable this season than they were in 2019. But in a tougher division and with a still-lackluster defense, I project them to win eight or nine games. They could be fighting for a wild card spot in their Week 17 matchup against Tampa Bay.

Christian Crittenden: The Falcons have improved some from last year, so that enough for a 9-7 record, with an outside chance of the playoffs. The expanded format will give them an outside shot at the playoffs, but it won't happen

Dan Comer: I’m pegging the Falcons for an 8-8 finish with an outside shot of grabbing the additional wild-card slot in the NFC. If they can win a game in the playoffs, I’d expect the same coaching staff and front office heading into 2021.

Dave Holcomb: The schedule looks really tough, but even last year’s team won a couple games they really weren’t expected to win. Sweeping the Panthers and splitting with the other two division rivals is possible, but even then, it’s hard to see the Falcons reaching 10 wins. A 9-7 and third-place finish outside the playoffs seems likely.

Jeremy Johnson: It is time for a bounce back. I think the Falcons finish 10-6 and just sneak into the wildcard. They'll be a dangerous team in the playoffs due to their experience. Their schedule is so grueling, it's hard to expect a top notch effort every week.

Malik Brown: I see the Falcons going 9-7, with no shot of the playoffs. The division will continue to be strong with the Saints and Bucs looking formidable, and their schedule isn’t a cake walk either.

William Brandon: The Atlanta Falcons will split their games with the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Their only other losses will come against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. Falcons finish 11-5 and win the NFC South Division.

Rashad Milligan: I’m going to go with the majority here and say 9-7. Now, with the new playoff set up, 9-7 is different for a chance to make the playoffs. I think this season, with the rust of being on lockdown slowing every franchise down, 9-7 gives you a shot. So, my hot take for the season is 9-7 will be enough to make the playoffs this season.

Terence Moore: If the Falcons win one of their final two games at Kansas City or at Tampa Bay, they’ll finish 9-7 with a playoff chance. Big “if.” So 8-8.

Zach Hood: 9-7. They added talent this offseason, but the schedule is brutal, being rated as the No. 1 most difficult schedule in the NFL by multiple analytics models. As far as the playoffs, 9-7 could very well be enough for a wildcard, but no guarantees. Strap in for the ride.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Falcons have cut their roster down to 53 players. How does the wide receiver core look this season?

Malik Brown

Breaking Down the Falcons Offensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

How is the Atlanta Falcons offensive line shaping up this season?

Dave Holcomb

Roger Goodell Failing to Lead Against Coronavirus

Why does the NFL still not have a league-wide fan policy for the 2020 season?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 31: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview

Game week is finally here. Will the Falcons' busy offseason finally pay off against Seattle?

Brady Pfister

Falcons Finalize Practice Squad with Four Protected Players

Who are the 16 players on the Falcons practice squad?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 8th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 9th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday September 5th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Release Initial Depth Chart

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Linebackers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have released their 53-man roster for the season. Here we take a look at the linebacker core.

Malik Brown

Saving The Falcons: If The Atlanta Falcons Can't Run Or Pass Block This Season, Nothing Else Matters

Starting with the offensive line, the Atlanta Falcons have more than a few concerns when they begin their season Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Terence Moore