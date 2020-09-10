Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

Our 2020 Atlanta Falcons season prediction roundtable discussion has taken place and our staff has weighed in.

Today's question:

What will the Falcons' record be in 2020 and will they make the playoffs?

Chris Vinel: The Falcons are going to be more watchable this season than they were in 2019. But in a tougher division and with a still-lackluster defense, I project them to win eight or nine games. They could be fighting for a wild card spot in their Week 17 matchup against Tampa Bay.

Christian Crittenden: The Falcons have improved some from last year, so that enough for a 9-7 record, with an outside chance of the playoffs. The expanded format will give them an outside shot at the playoffs, but it won't happen

Dan Comer: I’m pegging the Falcons for an 8-8 finish with an outside shot of grabbing the additional wild-card slot in the NFC. If they can win a game in the playoffs, I’d expect the same coaching staff and front office heading into 2021.

Dave Holcomb: The schedule looks really tough, but even last year’s team won a couple games they really weren’t expected to win. Sweeping the Panthers and splitting with the other two division rivals is possible, but even then, it’s hard to see the Falcons reaching 10 wins. A 9-7 and third-place finish outside the playoffs seems likely.

Jeremy Johnson: It is time for a bounce back. I think the Falcons finish 10-6 and just sneak into the wildcard. They'll be a dangerous team in the playoffs due to their experience. Their schedule is so grueling, it's hard to expect a top notch effort every week.

Malik Brown: I see the Falcons going 9-7, with no shot of the playoffs. The division will continue to be strong with the Saints and Bucs looking formidable, and their schedule isn’t a cake walk either.

William Brandon: The Atlanta Falcons will split their games with the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Their only other losses will come against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. Falcons finish 11-5 and win the NFC South Division.

Rashad Milligan: I’m going to go with the majority here and say 9-7. Now, with the new playoff set up, 9-7 is different for a chance to make the playoffs. I think this season, with the rust of being on lockdown slowing every franchise down, 9-7 gives you a shot. So, my hot take for the season is 9-7 will be enough to make the playoffs this season.

Terence Moore: If the Falcons win one of their final two games at Kansas City or at Tampa Bay, they’ll finish 9-7 with a playoff chance. Big “if.” So 8-8.

Zach Hood: 9-7. They added talent this offseason, but the schedule is brutal, being rated as the No. 1 most difficult schedule in the NFL by multiple analytics models. As far as the playoffs, 9-7 could very well be enough for a wildcard, but no guarantees. Strap in for the ride.

