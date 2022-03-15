What Must Falcons Trade For Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson?

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to be interested in adding Deshaun Watson, they're going to have to pay a major price

What will it cost for the Atlanta Falcons to add Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson? Let's get it out of the way now: a lot.

When headlines broke Tuesday that Atlanta would inquire about adding Watson, it sparked a frenzy. Quarterback is the one position the Falcons should feel comfortable at heading into 2022 since Matt Ryan remains under contract.

Of course, this is a new regime. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot did not offer Ryan a massive extension. Coach Arthur Smith vetted for the 37-year-old last season, but after going 7-10, there's reasons to believe that if Watson is a possibility, Atlanta will do everything in its power to bring him home.

Everything? Yes, everything.

That includes trading away prime players and multiple picks to Houston and others simply to feel content at the game's most vital position for the next decade.

Before any deal can get done on Watson, the Falcons must find a trading partner for Ryan. A QB-needy team like the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks or even the Cleveland Browns would likely be at the top of the list.

Ryan, who is entering his 15th season, just restructured his contract to lower his cap figure from $48.7 million to $36.5. As of now, Indianapolis and Seattle — which have roughly $62 and $42.4 million in cap space, respectively — could afford Ryan's contract and still have money to spend.

Just before you brain goes anywhere, no, the Texans do not want Ryan. Houston is content seeing what it has with second-year quarterback Davis Mills following his success down the stretch last season. Any team that acquires Watson isn't send its current quarterback to Houston.

So, what would the Falcons be willing to take for Ryan? Indianapolis' second- and third-round pick could be a starting price. Keep in mind the Colts own two third-round selections from the Carson Wentz trade to the Washington Commanders.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has held his ground on the asking price for Watson. It's three first-round picks, three mid-round picks and a proven player or two. Atlanta, which currently owns the three picks in the top 60, would at least be sending two over to Houston, along with future draft capital.

The tricky part is the player. Caserio isn't looking for a name that's already on a second contract. He wants someone on an affordable contract with roster control.

This comes down to two names: tight end Kyle Pitts or cornerback A.J. Terrell. One is going to Houston in a deal without question and Fontenot must decide which player is worth letting go.

Terrell, who proved to be a legitimate top corner, has three years remaining on his rookie contract. In 2021, he took strides in becoming one of the league's best defensive backs, grading out with a coverage grade of 82.7, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pitts, the No. 4 selection last April, led the Falcons in nearly every receiving category. Finishing with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, he is the top target in Atlanta and has four years of roster control.

Two seasons ago, the Falcons had a trio of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage at receiver. Jones is in Tennessee, Gage is in Tampa and Ridley is suspended. It's safe to say Pitts is "off the table" no matter what.

With everything in mind, here's the offer Houston would likely only consider:

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick (No. 8), 2022 second-round pick (No. 43), 2022 second-round pick (No. 58), 2022 third-round pick (No.74) 2022 third-round pick (No. 83 via IND), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, CB A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick

Watson has the power to waive his no-trade clause with any team, but Houston can turn down any offer. If Atlanta is "all-in" on Watson, it must be willing to bet it all.

Two rivals in the same division certainly are.