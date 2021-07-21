2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will the third time be a charm for the Giants, who are 0-2 against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football?

After a perfectly timed bye week in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, the Giants will pay a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, for a Monday Night Football date.

Ah, but Monday Night football not only has been unkind to the Giants since its inception--New York is 25-43-1 overall and 16-30-1 on the road in games played in this classic showcase spot--but the Giants have yet to beat the Bucs on MFN in two tries.

The good news is that the last four games between these two teams (2017-2020) have been close ones decided by eight points combined. That includes last year's 25-23 loss at MetLife Stadium, a game in which the Giants at one point had an 11-point lead against the future Super Bowl victors.

And if you're also looking for a bit of hope, consider that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who made his NFL debut as a starting quarterback, flourished against the Bucs the last time the Giants visited Tampa Bay. On September 22, 2019, Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, including the seven-yard game-winner to clinch a 32-31 victory.

In the video above, All Bucs publisher Zach Goodall takes a look at some of the more significant picture questions that could be critical storylines all season long for the defending Super Bowl champions, including:

The challenge of overcoming the Super Bowl hangover.

An update on the Bucs' injured players

Is this the "last dance" for the Bucs?

Giants-Bucs matchups to watch.

Good, Great and Ugly Film Breakdowns

