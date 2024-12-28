New York Giants Mailbag: Injuries, Changes, and More
Dmoney, the Giants need a quarterback, plain and simple. There is ZERO debate about it. Early word I’m hearing is they like Cam Ward, but I think you have to pump the brakes until you know for certain if both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are back next year (I think Schoen returns, but I’m not sure if Daboll does).
I also think that logic says you don’t force a quarterback just because you have the first overall pick in the draft. But if you’re NOT taking a quarterback, then you trade down and rack up the draft capital for this year and next year so that if there is a quarterback in the 2026 class (which I’m told is looking to be a much deeper class than this year’s), you’re in a position to get that guy.
Meanwhile, you use any additional capital you get this year to fill as many holes as possible so that if you do need to trade up next year, it won’t hurt as much to give up a ton of capital.
What will the Giants do? Again, logic says to get the quarterback situation straightened out. But again, figure out if you’re staying with Daboll because if you’re not, maybe the next head coach wants a different quarterback style.
MJ, I haven’t really thought about it. Circle back with me as if Daboll is dismissed, as I will have a list ready.
Michael, as I wrote above, I think you must first sort out whether you’re staying with Schoen and Daboll. If this team is moving on from Daboll, maybe the next head coach has a different idea as to what he wants in a quarterback.
Regardless, quarterback has to be a top priority, whether you go free agent bridge or draft one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
I haven’t surveyed eligible head coaches, but if it were my decision, given the cap space and the likelihood of the Giants having the first overall pick, I would think the Giants are attractive enough.
Jeff, that’s an excellent question. I laid out what I think is behind the improvement in this article.
It's too soon to say. Let’s see what team ownership decides to do with the general manager and head coach, and then we can start to read the tea leaves a little better. Either way, this franchise needs a quarterback for next year.
Circle back with me if and when they’re dismissed from their respective roles.
Mitch, I think Schoen is on slightly more solid ground than Daboll. That said, if there is any argument to be made on Daboll’s behalf, you can point to the quarterback and all the injuries (though I personally don’t think those arguments are as strong this year as they might have been last year since last year, they won six games despite a resolving door at quarterback).
Jonny, I have said this before, and I will say it again. I DO NOT believe the Giants are tanking. If they’re tanking, why would they expose your top players (Burns, Nabers, Tracy, etc.) to continued injury risk this late in the season? This talk about tanking is just a fantasy or an excuse to justify how bad this team is playing right now.
You want an example of tanking? Go look at the Eagles - Commandres game a few years ago when Doug Pederson sat Jalen Hurts to give Nate Sudfeld, on whom they had loads of film, a chance to show what he had. THAT was tanking.
The Giants are just a bad football team right now. It's that simple and no argument is going to convince me otherwise.
The 4-3-4 defense seems to better able to contain the run, without some of their best linemen (Lawrence-Okereke) Do you think they should consider 4 down linemen next season? – Charles P.
Charles, I’m not sure they have the personnel to run a 4–3-4 right now. But I think you’re right. Since using that formation a little bit more, they’ve done a better job against the run.
That said, this is one of the reasons why I’ve been pounding the table for them to draft more defensive linemen.
What about a trade for Justin Fields? Do you think he would be worth it? – John M.
John, Justin Fields will be a free agent after this year, so they wouldn’t have to trade for him. I would kick the tires on him as a bridge quarterback, but I also think the way to go as of right now is the draft.
We've got almost $60 million in cap space. Neal needs to be made a guard or made unemployed. Both OGs are quality backups. We need a CB1 and depth at DL. The Giants have the money and draft position to at least be competitive next year. Do we need to replace Schoen and Dabol to get this done? Tim R.
Tim, you don’t have to replace Schoen and Daboll to check off the things you listed (with which I agree).
Look, player selection is part of it. So is development. I think we can both agree that Schoen’s draft classes have, so far, been underwhelming.
I think we can question some of Daboll’s processes and ask ourselves why he couldn’t get Jones back to his 2022 form (unless that 2022 form was a mirage–I’ll actually have something on that in an upcoming article).
Right now, I don’t know what ownership is going to do. I think they’re going to keep Schoen. I’m not as certain they’ll keep Daboll, but then again, if you’re going to give Schoen one more year to turn things around, I don’t see how you can dismiss Dabol and draw a top-notch head coaching candidate who might have reservations about potentially working with a GM on shaky ground.
So we’ll see what ownership decides.
How will John Mara justify keeping Schoen and Daboll as GM and coach after 3 years of turning a below-average team in 2022 into the worst team in the NFL and an embarrassment to all fans and a laughing stock? – Dan M.
Dan, it depends on whether John Mara and Steve Tisch buy into Schoen and Daboll’s vision for the team. They could point to the injuries as a reason for the team’s faltering, or they could also point to the quarterback’s play.
As I have said, the Giants had injuries in 2023, yet they had three times as many wins as they currently have.
The quarterback situation? We saw on Hard Knocks that Schoen told ownership right before the draft that if they couldn’t move up to get a quarterback, they’d pivot to getting a receiver.
This year, they have to get a quarterback. If they don’t, then I give up because, as you probably know, I was screaming for one last year, even if they took a flier on one.
One other thing. Schoen and Daboll, if they’re retained, need to change some of their practices. Schoen tends to look at players too much as chess pieces that can be swapped out.
Too many of his decisions have been driven by either analytics or money, and I don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all for personnel evaluation.
Daboll has to stop holding guys out of games in the preseason. I don’t want to hear about the injury risk. We saw guys getting hurt at practice this year, and as I’ve said so many times, injuries will happen. I’m tired of this team coming out and looking like they haven’t done anything all preseason, as I think that opening game sets the tone for the season.
Why not try an old-fashioned 2 running back formation? It worked well for the old Dolphins teams. And how about utilizing a two tight end formation? Both Bellinger & Johnson are very capable players. They certainly couldn't do any worse since they only average 14 points per game. – Frank V.
Frank, if you put two backs on the field, you might as well book a billboard in Times Square to announce what you’re doing because nine times out of ten, two running backs (a.k.a. heavy personnel) usually mean a run is coming.
As for a two-tight end formation, they have used it on this season. That’s down from the 20.3% from last year, but I suspect the injury to Theo Johnson might have affected how often they have run that package.
I’ll take “What is when the season ends?” for $500. Seriously, hang in there. I know it’s been rough (again), but eventually, the tide has to turn.
Kevin, I’m not privy as to how the Giants treat injuries. I would think with certain injuries, they get treated just like anyone else who suffers a similar ailment.
Also the Giants have access to some of the best doctors and methods in the country and can usually get their players to see these specialists ASAP.
Add that into the year-round rehab available both at the team’s facility and off-site, and the hope is that they can get the injured athletes back to full strength in as little time as possible.
Some would probably say it’s too soon to make that call. I, for one, don’t think the Giants made a mistake–they needed a No. 1 receiver and a tight end, and they got both in this past draft. Had they traded down, they probably would have missed out on one of the top three receivers.
Is there a chance if Daboll is fired we get to keep our O-line coach? -- @mizzounick.bsky.social30m
Sure there is. But while the general manager and ownership can "recommend" retaining an assistant coach, ultimately, it's the head coach's decision who he keeps/adds to his staff.
I’m not sure what you mean by “all this pressure.” All NFL players have pressure to perform, and if they don’t, they lose their jobs.
Josh, speaking for myself, no. There is a proper way to criticize, and I think that over the years, various reporters (myself included) have criticized the team about large-scale organizational decisions. The trick is to keep emotions out of it and refrain from name-calling and cussing–all elements that are emotionally driven.
When I started covering this team over 30 years ago, I was fortunate enough to have several veteran reporters who were very well respected give me what I consider sage advice. Criticism will be welcomed as long as it is fair, done professionally, and backed by facts.
Hi Frank. The impression I'm getting is that Schoen has a much better chance of returning than Daboll. I have seen both sides of the argument for keeping one over the other and for getting rid of both of them. I think I fall into the latter opinion--either keep both or get rid of both.
Quite frankly, I don't think it's fair that one half of the duo be made the fall guy while the other one gets another chance, not when they came in as a package. But we'll see what ownership thinks.
Hi Jan. I think the rule was initially implemented to prevent bigger guys from getting downfield early where they would have a distinct size advantage against smaller defensive backs. That said, I believe the rule might have been implemented before screens grew in popularity.
Hi Tim. The obvious change is offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. If I have my timing right, I think Kafka’s contract is up after this season, and I would be very surprised if he sticks around.
I could see a scenario where he leaves, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney is promoted to offensive coordinator, and assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones becomes the main guy.
Beyond that, I have wondered if the team will retain defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Earlier, I thought he might not be retained, but if we’re being fair to Bowen, I think we have to consider that he needs a little bit more on the defensive side, particularly up front next to Dexter Lawrence.
Also, I think maybe his players entering a second season in his system could be better. So we’ll have to wait and see about that.
I think so, Bill. I think you have at least one guy at every position that you can view as a cornerstone except for quarterback and perhaps cornerback (unless you count Deonte Banks).
There is talent on this roster, but there are also holes that must be addressed. The biggest one, I think, is the quarterback spot.
As for Chris Snee, I know he used to do scouting evaluations on offensive linemen for Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville. Chris knows a thing or two about offensive line talent, so I am optimistic he will be able to help the Giants with that issue.
Johnny, I don’t know what ownership is planning to do. Based on the vibes I get, I think Joe Schoen is on more solid ground than Brian Daboll.
To answer your question, given the importance of these positions, I would think that if ownership plans to move on from one or both, they would have a preliminary list of candidates in mind rather than making it up as they go along.
Kris, I don’t want to speak for anyone in the locker room, but I know that after Daniel was cut, a number of his teammates were left disappointed by the news.
People build up friendships over the years, and Danie was very well respected in the locker room. I’m sure some guys felt as though they let Daniel down.
Now, how did that chain of events affect the players’ performance? That I can’t say one way or another–I would hope that isn’t the case.
If your popular colleague gets let go, do you slack off in protest or keep on plugging along? Given the circumstances, I would like to think the players are plugging along as best as they can.
What would you put the chances of Mike Kafka becoming the next head coach if Daboll is removed and Schoen stays? - nyrguyinchi on Blue Sky
Interesting question. I think they would offer Kafka an interview. Whether he takes it or decides to go for a clean break since other head coaching spots will open around the league is another story.