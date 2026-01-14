Jaxson Dart Attended Giants’ Meeting With John Harbaugh Amid Push to Land Coach

The Giants are making a strong push to land John Harbaugh as their next coach, hoping to secure one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the business. The team met with Harbaugh on Wednesday, and the front office didn’t hesitate to include its young franchise cornerstone in the meeting.

Jaxson Dart was reportedly part of the group that met with Harbaugh at the Giants’ facilities on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Dart, of course, was New York’s first-round pick last season and had 24 total touchdowns as a rookie. He will be a major draw for any coach who will be stepping into the position.

The Giants are far from the only team interested in hiring Harbaugh this offseason, though they’ve certainly been aggressive in their pursuit early on.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Harbaugh is set to meet with the Titans at his home in Baltimore on Thursday for an in-person interview. Tennessee parted ways with Brian Callahan just six weeks into the season and are now seeking his full-time replacement after Mike McCoy stepped in as the interim coach.

In all, there are nine head coaching vacancies in the NFL at present, and Harbaugh is widely considered the top coach on the market, so it’s not surprising there’s no shortage of interest in the 63-year-old.

