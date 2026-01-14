John Harbaugh Completes Formal Interview with Giants

John Harbaugh has reportedly left the building following a full day of interviewing and related activities with the New York Giants .

Harbaugh, who arrived in New Jersey earlier today onboard team co-owner Steve Tisch’s private jet, met with Tisch, fellow co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and front office executive Chris Mara, amongst others.

He also reportedly had a chance to meet the rest of the Giants staff, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, and was given a tour of the team’s facilities.

However, for the “don’t let him leave without a contract crowd,” no such deal was reached just yet, as Harbaugh, who reportedly narrowed down his choices to the Giants, Titans, and Falcons, is scheduled to meet with the Titans on Thursday at his Baltimore area home, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

It's worth noting that just because Harbaugh left the Giants without a contract doesn’t mean the visit didn’t go well.

Harbaugh is clearly exploring all his options, with his interview process potentially spilling into early next week if he also intends to meet with the Falcons and any other teams currently unknown.

That would mean the earliest that Harbaugh could decide on his next stop is early to mid-next week.

And that could pose a problem for the Giants.

The Giants' Dilemma

If Harbaugh drags out his decision, the Giants potentially risk losing out on their former Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who is thought to be Choice B for the Giants if they don’t land Harbaugh.

Stefanski’s known interviews include the Giants, Miami, Baltimore, Tennessee, and Atlanta for their openings.

The Giants have reportedly done all they can to land Harbaugh, a process that began almost as soon as the Ravens fired him earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Chris Mara visited Harbaugh at his Baltimore-area home to meet informally and have lunch with the coaching veteran.

The Giants have also had some of their franchise legends, including Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin, vouch for the franchise’s values and work environment, as well as former head coach Brian Daboll, whom the team fired after Week 10.

New York is reportedly willing to make Harbaugh among the highest-paid head coaches in the league, which could mean somewhere in the $20 million per year mark.

And they have reportedly also promised him carte blanche to shape his assistant coaching staff.

Harbaugh, though, is looking to explore all his options, and again, there is no known timeline for when he might reach a decision.

Stay tuned.

