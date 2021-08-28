2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big Ten Defensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the Big 10.

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division.

Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense. So in this edition, let’s get a look at the defensive talent in the Big 10!

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. Purdue Football Camp Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best Defensive Lineman/Edge

George Karlaftis, Purdue (6042, 275, 4.77e)

Man, oh man, was this a tough one. The Big Ten is loaded with outstanding defensive line prospects, primarily the edge-rushers. Names such as Zach Harrison (Ohio State), Adisa Isaac (Penn State), and Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) all have a case to be awarded this section. The top guy comes from Purdue and is one of the most productive players overall in the country.

George Karlaftis is a junior defensive end who detonated onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019, leading the nation with 55 pressures while also posting 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His efforts allowed him to be named an Associated Press Freshman All-American and Second Team All-Big Ten.

Expectations were monstrous going into the conference’s shortened 2020 season, and unfortunately, Karlaftis dealt with COVID himself and injuries, which limited him to only two sacks across three games. Ready to bounce back this fall, Karlaftis has a chance to perform like a man possessed.

He’s not the most athletic edge on the planet, but his technical proficiency with pass rush moves and winning the power and leverage battle are keys to his success.

There are some concerns that the limited athleticism makes him somewhat of a “tweener” at the next level, but he looked very solid rushing from the inside, and his run defense is spectacular as well.

Karlaftis isn’t the sexiest prospect in this class, but there are so many positives that it’s hard to envision him balling out in 2021 and not being a top-50 pick, at least.

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) defends Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (20) during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Best Off-Ball Linebacker

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (6020, 235, 4.75e)

The Big Ten has garnered somewhat of a reputation as being the hard-nosed, gritty Power 5 conference, so it’s a little shocking that this year’s projected crop of linebacker prospects is relatively poor. That being said, Jack Sanborn is anything but unremarkable as a leader for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Sanborn is entering his senior year in Madison and has held the starting MIKE linebacker role since 2019. Named a Third Team All-Big Ten selection for his play last year, Sanborn isn’t a phenomenal athlete by any stretch, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a guy who doesn’t look like more of a natural leader on any defense.

Sanborn does a great job of reading the offensive play call, and his instincts are so on point at times it’s like he’s being telegraphed the plays beforehand. His coverage ability is limited (despite four INTs over the last two seasons), but he’s a sneaky-good pass rusher who is a play-stopper in the run game.

Sanborn doesn’t have the traits that will make him a first-round selection, but if a team is looking for a smart, skilled leader at the linebacker position next April, he is one of the better options out there.

Cornerback Sevyn Banks, right, was among the members of Ohio State's back seven on defense who were out or limited by injuries this spring. College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best Defensive Secondary Player

Sevyn Banks, Ohio State (6010, 200, 4.52e)

It would be redundant to name all of the outstanding cornerback prospects that Ohio State has churned out over the last five or so years, yet it still boggles the mind that they just keep on coming. While there is certainly competition for this spot (Avery Young out of Rutgers has legitimate round-one potential), Sevyn Banks heads into the 2021 season with the highest ceiling.

A senior who has only one season as a full-time starter under his belt for the Buckeyes, Banks has burst onto the scene as a legitimate starting corner. Blessed with outstanding size, length, and athleticism, the Orlando native plays with the type of swagger and confidence you want from a shutdown defensive back. He excels mostly in off-man coverage but clearly had the physical traits to excel in any coverage scheme.

The biggest knock on Banks right now is his lack of processing ability - he’s a good tackler in the run game, but his instincts are sub-par, to say the least, which leads to him having to recover in situations where it’s not quite necessary.

He’ll need to take a massive step forward in 2021, or his stock may resemble that of Shaun Wade from last year’s draft. Blessed with opportunity and special talent, it’s up to Banks to cement himself as a top CB prospect.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has struck a marketing deal with Heartland BancCorp under new rules that allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. O Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Feels Like A Future Giant

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (6020, 300, 5.06e)

One of the biggest strengths on the Giants roster currently is their interior defensive line, headlined by Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence III. While B.J. Hill has been awesome in limited action for Big Blue, depth is still needed with Danny Shelton and Austin Johnson on one-year deals.

Haskell Garrett is entering his graduate season for Ohio State and is coming off of his most productive season in Columbus yet. According to PFF, while only posting two sacks in 2020, his 17.3% pass-rush win rate was ninth-best in the entire country. Pop on Garrett’s tape, and you see a player with solid athleticism and high motor skills relying more on niftiness than mauling power.

He needs to improve upon his lower-half technique, but I was surprised with how well he took on double teams for a player who is listed at 300 pounds lining up as a 0/1-tech. He is so intelligent with his hand usage, countering and swiping the lineman’s mitts with ease and penetrating the backfield.

A hard worker who looks like a late bloomer in terms of development, Garrett has a chance to go very early with a similar season in 2021, given how shallow this interior defensive lineman class looks at the moment.

Zack’s Top 10 Big Ten Defensive Prospects

Sevyn Banks - CB, Ohio State George Karlaftis - ED, Purdue Avery Young - CB, Rutgers Brandon Joseph - S, Northwestern Zach Harrison - ED, Ohio State Adisa Isaac - ED, Penn State Aidan Hutchinson - ED, Michigan Daxton Hill - S, Michigan Jack Sanborn - LB, Wisconsin Haskell Garrett - IDL, Ohio State

