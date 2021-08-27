2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Defensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the SEC.

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division.

Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense. So in this edition, let’s get a look at the defensive talent in SEC!

Jul 21, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Best Defensive Lineman/Edge

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (6040, 290, 4.89e)

During the 2021 NFL Draft cycle, the weakest positional group on defense was interior defensive linemen. Unfortunately, that looks to be the case again for this upcoming class. Similarly, one guy was the consensus top prospect at the position--Alabama’s Christian Barmore. This year, it’s another SEC guy looking like the top dog along the inside--Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal.

Entering his true junior season for the Aggies, Leal is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. After earning a starting role after a solid freshman campaign two seasons ago, Leal started to come along in 2020, earning A&M’s Defensive MVP award after notching seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and even an interception.

What makes Leal so valuable in scouts’ eyes is his versatility - he has the athleticism to play as a traditional 3-tech, play defensive end in a 34 scheme, and some even believe he’s quick enough off the snap to play some 7-tech as well. These physical traits, combined with improved technique, efficient routes to the backfield, and tremendous run defense, have made Leal one of the more coveted prospects over the summer.

Leal will need to get a little stronger across the interior, and his best fit is likely as a 5-technique who has more opportunities to rush from the edge. As previously mentioned, his ceiling is sky-high, and despite the nice production he had in 2020, there’s room for more. That is very horrifying for SEC offensive linemen.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle (81) looks back as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs won, 24-21. Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021 Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best Off-Ball Linebacker

Nakobe Dean, Georgia (6000, 225, 4.52e)

So far, the crop of inside linebacker talent in the SEC looks promising, but there aren’t very many finished products yet. This award was down to Nakobe Dean and Alabama’s Christian Harris, two insanely athletic players as raw as uncooked chicken. In the end, Dean gets the nod due to having the narrowest edge in coverage ability.

A true junior, Dean is a former five-star recruit who has progressively gotten more adept at the intricacies of the linebacker position during his time at Georgia. After making appearances in 2019 as a true freshman, he was the primary running mate in the second level with Monty Rice for the Bulldogs in 2020, and the results were excellent.

Starting in all ten games and playing 76% of defensive snaps (most in the country for an LB), Dean totaled 71 tackles with 1.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. While he’s a little small for a MIKE, he has the frame to add several pounds of mass.

In terms of tackling and run support, Dean moves like he was shot out of a cannon--- he takes stupendous angles to the ball carrier and can navigate gaps to put pressure on the quarterback.

The one spot of his game that needs plenty more work is coverage. Dean looks smooth backpedaling, and the effort is apparent, but after totaling zero pass breakups in 2020, he needs to be more active if he wants to help the Bulldogs shut down the middle of the field. Nakobe Dean has a chance to be a very high pick in 2022, but the consistency needs to be more prevalent.

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Best Defensive Secondary Player

Derek Stingley Jr, LSU (6010, 195, 4.40e)

There is certainly an argument that the 2019 LSU football team that went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff is the best team ever assembled in Division I ranks.

Obviously, a lot of the credit of that team’s success falls on the shoulders of Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense, yet the defense was nearly as good. Furthermore, the best player was a true freshman cornerback - crazy, right? Thankfully, he’s eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, and he, Derek Stingley Jr., looks like the next Jalen Ramsey.

When you take a look at Stingley’s statistics from 2019, you would’ve thought prime Darrelle Revis walked-on at LSU. 15 games started, 38 tackles plus 1.5 for loss, 21 (not a typo - 21) pass breakups, and six interceptions.

He was rightfully showered with awards, from SEC Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year to consensus First Team All-American by all major outlets. In 2020, Stingley, unfortunately, dealt with injuries and COVID, which derailed his production, with only five PBUs and zero interceptions.

Very little stock should be put into that year, as Stingley still looked very good at less than one-hundred percent.

When you list the traits and skills you want from a bonafide number-one shutdown cornerback, not only does Stingley Jr possess all of them, he excels at them as well.

Over six feet tall with over 33” arms, he is a playmaker to the tee when you combine those dimensions with his instincts and football IQ. He’s a scheme-versatile player, but man-to-man is his calling card, playing the corner position with immense energy and physicality.

He can match up with the fastest receivers (Stingley is projected to run in the 4.3s possibly), and his ball skills are not only unteachable but masterful for a player his age.

While Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson is undoubtedly some solid competition for Stingley Jr. as the class’s top corner, I find it hard to believe that a player with the latter’s pedigree, talent, athleticism, and production won’t go in the top-5.

When a player is special, you can spot it out quickly on film. Stingley fits that criteria and should be a top-10 lock next April.

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) and linebacker Channing Tindall (41) defend against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Feels Like A Future Giant

Adam Anderson, Georgia (6041, 230, 4.58e)

This choice may feel rather lazy considering the Giants just spent a Day 2 draft choice on an undersized pass-rushing outside linebacker from Georgia in Azeez Ojulari. Well, as stated numerous times prior, you can never have enough talented guys to pressure the quarterback, and Adam Anderson is the best-kept secret in college football.

It took some time for Anderson to become acclimated at Georgia - over two years, to be exact! The former five-star recruit struggled to find consistent playing time his first two years for the Bulldogs, playing in 28 games but only achieving 2.5 sacks over that span.

He saw limited playing time once more in 2021, only logging 146 snaps, but the production was absurd - 6.5 tackles for loss and sacks EACH, plus two forced fumbles. If he had qualified, his 25.5% pass-rush win rate would’ve been number one in the country by a country mile.

Anderson is like a bullet when it comes to getting off the snap - his lankiness and agility allow him to shoot into the gap or around the corner and wallop the quarterback.

His flexibility is equally as frightening; he loves to dip the shoulder, and even his bull-rushes blowback linemen nearly a hundred pounds heavier than him. His run defense is a zero (only forty total snaps over the last few years), but his impact is invaluable even as strictly a sub-package guy.

Anderson plays limited snaps because of his 230-pound weight, which will need to shoot up to at least the 240-range, which is very doable with his frame. A more talented overall player than Azeez, in my opinion, he needs to show he can ball out over an entire season's worth of snaps. If he does exactly that, pencil him in to hear his name called day one.

Derek Stingley Jr. - CB, LSU DeMarvin Leal - IDL, Texas A&M Jordan Battle - S, Alabama Adam Anderson - ED, Georgia Kaiir Elam - CB, Florida Jalen Catalon - S, Arkansas Tykee Smith - S, Georgia Martin Emerson - CB, Mississippi State Kingsley Enagbare - ED, South Carolina Josh Jobe - CB, Alabama

