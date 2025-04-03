NFL Insider Says It Wouldn't be a Surprise if This QB Prospect Fell Out of the First Round
There are multiple ways to interpret the New York Giants' decision to sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston regarding the potential draft of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
One is that the Giants anticipate that Sanders won’t be there when they go on the clock at No. 3 in the NFL Draft. The other is that the Giants just don’t have Sanders as the third-best overall prospect on their board.
Questions about where Sanders grades on a team’s big board are growing by the day, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer, who, during a recent appearance on 92.3 The FAn’s Afternoon Drive, said it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sanders were to fall out of the first round entirely.
"I'm having a hard time finding [scouts] who think he's a first-round quarterback," Breer said, adding, “I had the same issue last year with (Broncos starting quarterback) Bo Nix.”
Nix, widely projected as a Day 2 pick by most draft analysts, ended up being selected at No. 10, which was a shock for many who followed the NFL. Subsequently, Nix went on to lead the Broncos to a postseason berth.
While Sanders can certainly be the next Nix, Breer said he wouldn’t be surprised if, given what he’s heard, the Colorado signal caller drops to Day 2. He also added that it will likely come down to a case of beauty being in the eye of the beholder.
“I think there’s a chance that Shedeur could fall out of the first round based on what I know teams think about him. I think he could also go 2nd or 3rd, and it’s all about whether or not he fits your situation," Breer said.
Is Shedeur Sanders too big of a risk?
Sanders' perceived draft stock continues to fluctuate. Few people would be surprised if the Cleveland Browns grabbed him at No. 2, and the Giants are still a possible destination despite their free-agent activities. But if both squads pass on him, it could be a long night for the intriguing Colorado pocket passer.
A lack of athleticism and questionable arm strength has left Sanders vulnerable to a draft-day tumble. Though, as Breer said, the league as a whole was low on Nix. Those same executives and scouts might regret slapping a second-round grade on the Denver Broncos quarterback following a standout rookie campaign.
Perhaps Shedeur Sanders will inspire a similar level of regret. The right landing spot could allay experts' worries about his physical gifts. Maybe the Big Apple is the perfect fit.
New York head coach Brian Daboll has already proven he could win a playoff game with a signal-caller with limitations. Daniel Jones has the frame and athleticism more suitable for the modern game, but the former Coach of the Year temporarily smoothed over his rough edges.
Who is to say he cannot do the same with the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Sanders? Beyond Daboll's offensive ingenuity, electric wide receiver Malik Nabers and effective running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could ease his transition to the NFL. But he also has plenty to offer the Giants potentially.
Sanders has not walked an easy path to the NFL
The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has honed his craft under the watchful eye of his father and coach, all-time great defensive back Deion Sanders. Therefore, Sanders should know about the pressures and expectations of being a highly scrutinized NFL player.
Sanders is also no stranger to adversity. When he arrived in Boulder after transferring from Jackson State, the program had won only one game before he arrived ahead of the 2023 season.
The offensive line and the defense were rough during Sanders' first year in Colorado. Although he had Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and several other valuable contributors to lean on, his support system was not as stellar as one might anticipate.
No running back totaled 400 rushing yards in 2024, which allowed opposing defenses to hone in on the quarterback. He responded by standing firm in the pocket and occasionally taking hits when throwing the ball. While some fans have criticized him for his persona and past comments about his teammates, his toughness is hard to dispute.
Nevertheless, there are still some questions about Sanders at the next level. He has put together a notable two-year run in the FBS, posting 7,364 passing yards, 72 total touchdowns, and a 71.8 completion percentage, so the production has been here, regardless of the competition.
So, it remains to be seen whether all this doubt about Sanders is legitimate or simply a smoke screen.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.