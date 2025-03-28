Giants WR Malik Nabers Offers Reaction to Russell Wilson Signing
While New York Giants fans try to decide whether they love or hate the addition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, one very important opinion has emerged, and that person most definitely favors the signing.
That opinion belongs to receiver Malik Nabers, who posted a pair of smiling emojis over a clip from Wilson’s introductory video call on Wednesday on his Instagram stories.
There’s good reason for Nabers to like signing as with Wilson, he now has a quarterback who is known for taking soe deep shots down the field, which, of course, would give Nabers a chance to put his speed and elusiveness on display.
Wilson, for his part, mentioned how excited he was to start working with Nabers and the rest of the Giants offense.
“Yeah, he's an explosive athlete,” Wilson told reporters during his introductory video call.
“His ability to make plays–I love Malik, just watching him and his personality on the field--his demeanor. I was watching a bunch of plays of him, and he caught this one catch against the Commanders on a cross on a third down, and he cut back inside, and got another 20 yards.
“Got hit pretty good. He kind of laid the boom, but vice versa. He got up right away and just was celebrating, excited about the first down and move on to the next play. The competitor, warrior that he is. And there are a lot of guys like that.”
The Giants offseason program begins April 21.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.