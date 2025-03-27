Make the Case: Why Giants Should Draft Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter at No. 3
The New York Giants are still in the same spot they were in before signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, and Big Blue still needs a franchise quarterback.
But with a heightened sense of urgency for the front office to turn things around in the current regime’s fourth season, the main objective right now appears to be playing competitive football, which is why the Giants, with the third pick in the draft, could go for a player who can hit the ground running on Day 1.
A player who could do that for the Giants if he should fall to them in the draft order is Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, arguably the most talented player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Given the Giants’ decision to add Russell Wilson to the quarterbacks room so soon after signing Jameis Winston, there just might be a clue there as to what the Giants are thinking as far as round goes.
General manager Joe Schoen was obviously not content with having Winston serve as the veteran bridge quarterback and added Wilson on a one-year contract worth $10.5 million guaranteed to reinforce the veteran options in the room.
Hunter, meanwhile, is truly a special athlete capable of making an impact. The Colorado cornerback and wide receiver astonished fans with his elite athleticism and two-way excellence over the last two seasons.
He possesses a versatile skill set that is unlike any other prospect in this class, making him a tempting option for any franchise.
Why Travis Hunter makes sense for the Giants
Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after totaling 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns on offense, four interceptions, 25 solo tackles, and 11 pass breakups on defense. Although the Giants just upgraded their secondary by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, there is always room for another top-quality player like Hunter.
The 21-year-old boasts standout skills and big-time playmaking ability. He came down with balls that had no business being completions. Such proficiency is hard to find. Moreover, Hunter could reinforce the team’s receivers room.
Although New York re-signed receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract, they might still look for vertical threads who are solid blockers and can win the contested catch battle against defenders.
The beauty of possibly grabbing Hunter at No. 3 is that he can fill multiple holes throughout a season.
The unanimous All-American's more natural NFL position is widely projected to be at the corner. Still, a creative coach could certainly design a few packages on offense that would allow Hunter to continue contributing on both sides of the ball.
Despite the injury risks, the Giants could benefit tremendously from occasionally lining him up at wideout, making him the very definition of a top-value draft pick.
If Hunter is an available weapon, the playbook figures to become vastly more creative. A stacked secondary and deeper wide receiver room suddenly brightens New York's previously dim playoff prospects. And that is what Big Blue's embattled GM/HC duo needs to improve their job security.
Schoen will still have to address quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Given the current circumstances, with Wilson and Wisnton now on board to join Tommy DeVito, the Giants might just be in a position to take a flier on a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect who can sit and develop in his rookie campaign.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.