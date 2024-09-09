Shedeur Sanders takes "zero accountability," blames revamped offensive line for loss
Shedeur Sanders faced significant criticism after blaming his offensive line for his poor performance in the team’s 28-10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The comments from the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback during the post game press conference pointed fingers at his teammates, specifically questioning their ability to protect him and create opportunities on the field.
Sanders expressed his frustration by comparing his situation to that of Nebraska's quarterback Dylan Raiola, noting the differences in pressure and protection.
“How many times did (Nebraska quarterback Dylan) Raiola get touched?” Sanders asked, highlighting how Nebraska’s ability to run the ball consistently allowed them to open up all facets of the offense.
"Of course when you're able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know? But it's just like, you've got to understand what your team's good at. Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there and there's a must-get situation and we don't get it?"
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
Sanders’ candid remarks sparked a backlash among fans and commentators who felt his comments lacked leadership. The "zero accountability" approach doesn’t look good throwing his teammate under the bus. It's emblematic of a larger issue with Sanders' approach to handling adversity.
The Buffaloes’ defeat to Nebraska marked the Huskers’ first victory over Colorado since 2010, underscoring the significance of the rivalry game. Sanders’ performance and his subsequent remarks overshadowed the team’s overall struggles, shifting the narrative to his perceived lack of accountability.
Deion Sanders didn't have the opportunity to add anything about his son's comments, but stated that Shedeur appeared fine after being hit in the head late in the game. However, the team’s focus will now need to shift quickly as they prepare to face their next challenge against the Colorado State Rams. For Sanders and the Buffaloes, the upcoming game offers a crucial opportunity to regroup, rebuild team morale, and prove their resilience in the face of adversity.