New Mock Draft Stats Show Interesting Shifts in Giants’ R1 Selection
With the initial rush of free agency having slowed down, the New York Giants' biggest needs haven't really changed all that much.
An argument could be made that the signings of safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo lessened the need to add premium picks to the defensive secondary, but other than that, the Giants still have a glaring need for a franchise quarterback despite having signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal.
Not surprisingly, some new information collected by Pro Football Network via their mock draft simulator data shows an increase, from 41.6% during February 4-18 to 45.4% from March 18-24, in mock draft enthusiasts selecting a quarterback for the Giants in the first round.
Equally interesting, over those two periods, the percentage of people mocking a cornerback to the Giants in the first round dropped from 24.5% to 18.5%, while the number of people mocking an edge rusher to the Giants in the first round increased (from 9.6% to 11.3%).
With Miami quarterback Cam Ward strongly projected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, the number of mock drafts having him go to the Giants over the last week has fallen from 22.3% to 9.3%.
Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado has seen a surge in mock draft enthusiasts forecasting him to the Giants at No. 3, the percentage being 31.1% (up from 17.4%).
After Sanders, Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter was the second most popular player (17.5%) mocked to the Giants, followed by Penn State edge Abdul Carter (10.1%), Ward (9.3%), and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (4.3%).
The wild card in this mix is the Cleveland Browns, who are looking for a franchise quarterback. Some mock drafts have the Browns selecting Sanders at No. 2 overall after Cleveland worked out a new deal with Myles Garrett, which probably takes Carter out of the picture.
However, the Browns also acquired Kenny Pickett via trade and had Russell Wilson in for a visit a couple of weeks ago, leaving the door open for them to pass on a quarterback in the first round.
