Patricia Traina's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Is there any other time in the NFL calendar year as exciting as the draft?

Seriously, free agency seems to have lost its luster thanks to the addition of the “legal negotiation window” in which players agree to terms on deals early, thereby making the announcements that come at the start of free agency.

And even Opening Day can be without some pizazz if a team isn’t as full strength.

Yup, for me, it’s the draft, which I liken to a birthday party when you know you’re going to have so many “gifts” coming your way, and you’re just waiting to see what it is your team is going to give you.

Speaking of the draft, I’ve taken a crack at a full Giants-only mock draft. For this mock, I used Pro Football Focus’s simulator. And while I tried my best to stick to the best available principle, I might have strayed here and there.

Also included in my mock are scouting thumbnails (a.k.a. "the skinny" from the latest edition of Inside Football, where applicable.

As always, mock away!

Round 1, No. 5: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'3

Weight: 254 lbs.

School: Oregon If you've been reading my articles or listening to my podcast, you've heard me say that I wouldn't mess around when it came to completing the offensive line rebuild. So why did I go with Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux instead of an offensive tackle despite having all three of the top tackles on the board? Because Thibodeaux, in my estimation, instantly improves the pass rush with a Batman that is likely to draw some extra attention. I also felt confident that the offensive tackle I planned to take at No. 7 (there are no trades in this simulation, but I'll talk about that more in a moment) would be there. RELATED: Kayvon Thibodeaux Draft Prospect Profile The Skinny: Fast and twitchy off the snap. Gets on you in a hurry. Sudden and explosive. Good lean. Powerful arms. Very strong hands. Needs counter moves. Hand fighting not up to par. Point-and-attack guy. 6’5”-260. Can bend the edge. Flexible. Can blow up plays with his first step. Good in pursuit. Beastly edge contain. Very physical. Great athlete. Fast. Great close. Can play up or down. Underrated football IQ. Anticipates. Takes good angles to the ball. Plays an all-around game. Top 5. Notable Names Off the Board: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Round 1, No. 7: OT Evan Neal Height: 6'7

Weight: 337 lbs.

School: Alabama The late George Young used to believe the old "Planet Theory" that stated there were only so many human beings on the planet who have the size and quickness to move along the line of scrimmage, and when you have a chance to draft one of those guys, you do so. Neal is one of those guys, and oh, he just so happens to play offensive tackle, a position that the Giants didn't address as heavily in free agency as they did with positions along the interior. Neal should be a plug-and-play Day 1 starter that can complete that offensive line rebuild, allowing Korey Cunningham and Matt Gono to compete for the swing tackle position. RELATED: Evan Neal Draft Prospect Profile If I'm the Giants, I keep an open mind regarding training away one of my two first-round picks to pick up an extra first-rounder in 2023, just in case I need a quarterback after this year. As there were no trades in this simulation, I stayed put, but given how this board fell, it sure would have been tough to make that trade. The Skinny: Massive athlete (6’7”-360). Quick for his size. Will bend knees, play low, gain leverage. Will also look clumsy. Violent punch. Uses long arms well. Power player. Gets to second level well enough. Physical at the point of attack. Competitive. Three-year starter. Pro-ready. Versatile. Has played RT and OG. In 2021 played LT. Will struggle at times vs. counter moves. Has had balance/redirect struggles. Instant starter. Reliable. Injury-clean despite being “too big.” Top 10. Notable Names Off the Board: OT Charles Cross Round 2, No. 36: LB Leo Chenal Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'3

Weight: 250 lbs.

School: Wisconsin

This was a tough choice because there were three players on the board that I wanted: LB Leon Chenal, WR Skyy Moore, and CB Jalen Pitre. I eliminated Pitre because I think the Giants have some promising talent between Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, and Jarren Williams to go along with Adoree' Jackson and James Bradberry, if he's retained. I thought about Moore because, if history repeats itself, we could be seeing a lot of 11-personnel on the Giants offense this season, and it's never too early to think about replenishing the receivers corps. RELATED: Leo Chenal Draft Prospect Profile In the end, however, I went with Chenal. While there is optimism that Blake Martinez will be 100 percent back from his torn ACL, Martinez isn't signed beyond this year. Chenal, I think, is an ideal fit for what new defensive coordinator Don Martindale wants to do, which is to be a blitz-heavy, attacking defense. He's also a solid player against the run (a problem for the Giants last year). Chenal has the size to withstand battles in the trenches against bigger offensive linemen, yet he's light on his feet and packs a wallop in his hits. I am not sure how well he'll function in coverage as that wasn't a big part of his role in college (per PFF, he only played 468 coverage snaps, allowing 31 of 36 pass targets to be complete for 297 yards, 177 after the catch). Otherwise, there's much to like about his game, including power, balance, staying low to the ground, and his tackling ability. The Skinny: Powerful ILB--as physical as any LB in this class. Two-down backer. Takes on blockers without hesitation. Great anchor. Loves the battle. Solid balance vs. contact. Strong, north-south blitzer. Good close. Best between the tackles. Loses it in space. Liability in coverage. Average agility, change of direction. Great snap anticipation. Power tackler. Hits low and hard. Notable Names Off the Board: CB Trent McDuffie, WR Drake London, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Devin Lloyd, DI Jordan Davis, C Tyler Linderbaum, G Zion Jonhson, S Lewis Cine, CB Daxton Hill. Round 3, No. 67: S Nick Cross Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'0

Weight: 212 lbs.

School: Maryland I was hoping to land Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker here, but he didn't make it out of the previous round. Maryland's Nick Cross isn't a bad "consolation" pick. The Giants are thin in terms of experienced safeties, having just Julian Love (who is in the final year of his contract) and Xavier McKinney as their two main guys. RELATED: Nick Cross NFL Draft Prospect Profile If there's one thing about Cross's game that is concerning, it's the missed tackles--he had a career-high 14 missed tackles last season after posting just nine in his first two years for the Terps. That appears to be something that can be fixed through coaching, but it's hard not to notice his blend of size, speed, and physicality that punctuate his game. The Skinny: Much more strong than free safety. Has tools to play some single high. Very good long speed. Good length. Tight hips limit coverage options. Physical. Tough. Competitive. Another downhill racer. Lacks quick feet, but he can turn and run. Has a second gear. Athlete. Needs reps in match-up zone schemes. Slow to recognize. Talent to play many roles. Day 2. Notable Names Off the Board: DI Travis Howell, CB Roger McCreary, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Skyy Moore, RB Breece Hall, TE Trey McBride. Round 3, No. 81: IOL Luke Fortner Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'4

Weight: 307 lbs.

School: Kentucky The Giants might have stocked up on veteran interior offensive linemen in free agency, but we all know that injuries happen and that if a team doesn't have some young talent in the pipeline ready to step in, that's a recipe for disaster. RELATED: Luke Fortner Draft Prospect Profile I thought Fortner at this spot represented awesome value. He's played both guard spots and center, so he can be plugged in anywhere on that offensive line with an eye toward potentially moving him into a starting role at some point. He's an older prospect, but there's a lot to like about him, including his lateral movement, technique, and versatility. He does need to get a little stronger--what rookie doesn't? But there is a lot of upside to Fortner's game, and the positional versatility alone is sure to be appealing on an offensive line that right now is devoid of young and promising developmental talent. The Skinny: Played OG, then OC in 2021. Tall, put together well. Still needs to add strength. Good handwork. Very quick off snap to gain position. Has footwork and balance to sustain. Very smart. Leader. Handling the bull rush can be problematic. May need a year. Good body control through contact. Good balance. Works well in space. Not a power guy. Positioning. Notable Names Off the Board: WR Jalen Tolbert, WR Alex Pierce, G Cole Strange, WR John Metchie III Round 4, No. 112: DI Neil Farrell Jr Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'4

Weight: 330 lbs.

School: LSU The Giants signed Justin Ellis to fill the role of nose tackle. But that's a one-year deal which likely means that the Giants will be on the watch for a longer-term solution. Farrell, a true nose tackle, could be a consideration for that long-term role. RELATED: Neil Farrell Jr Draft Prospect Profile Farrell's strengths include his hand placement, firing off the snap, and motor. He plays to the whistle, and he can be a load to handle. But he has a quick first step and a violent punch that helps him wiggle his way into the backfield where he can collapse the pocket, and he has a firm base that allows him to anchor at the point of attack and hold his ground. The Skinny: Can shoot gaps and get upfield. Good agility and athleticism. Needs better hand usage. Can shed and close. Doesn’t get locked onto blockers. Physical finisher. Good mobility and burst for size. Despite his great size, he should be more stout. Not a run plugger. Needs weight room work. Lacks discipline. Has some rush skills. Good first step and lean. Day 2 skills. Notable Names Off the Board: TE Isaiah Likely, TE Greg Dulcich, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, RB James Cook, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Brian Robinson, Jr. Round 5, No. 147: TE Charlie Kolar Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'7

Weight: 252 lbs.

School: Iowa State While I don't anticipate the Giants running a lot of 12- and 13-personnel (this is based on what Buffalo did under Brian Daboll, having run 11-personnel on roughly 71 percent of the offensive plays), the Giants still need another tight end on their roster to join Ricky Seals-Jones. Kolar might be a name to watch can be that H-back/move tight end the Giants might be looking to acquire since they don't appear to be looking to roll with a fullback this year. Kolar has played about 20 snaps in each of the last two seasons from the backfield, so the role wouldn't exactly be new to him. Kolar, who can also provide value on special teams, is a decent blocker with room to grow. Per Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow a sack when asked to pass block. RELATED: Charlie Kolar Draft Prospect Profile The Skinny: Great height (6’6”-260) and hands but needs to get stronger. Not physical, except when going up for ball against contact. Might have best hands in this class. Much more a receiver than blocker. Not dynamic, fast, or quick. Knows how to create space with positioning. Zone killer. Red zone weapon. Catches low balls too. Doesn’t bend knees when blocking. Does everything “tall.” If he can pack on some mass to narrow upper body, a team would really have something. Smart and reliable. Day 2/3. Notable Names Off the Board: RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Jeremy Ruckert, TE Cade Otton, TE Jalen Wydermyer, TE Jelani Woods. HB Rachaad White, HB Zamir White, TE Grant Calcaterra Round 5, No. 173: HB ZaQuandre White Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'0

Weight: 206 lbs.

School: South Carolina This pick came down to either a running back or receiver. I went with running back here because while there were plenty of receivers left on the board, I believe they could be had as part of an undrafted free agent haul. ZaQuandre "Quan" White, who played linebacker at Florida State before ultimately switching to running back at South Carolina, is an explosive runner with good size to push the pile and enough wiggle to cut on a dime. RELATED: ZaQuandre White Scouting Report White has logged just 104 rushing attempts during his two-year college stint at running back after he redshirted following his transfer from Florida State to South Carolina, so his legs are relatively fresh. Last season, he finished as the Gamecocks’ second-leading rusher with 583 yards on 88 carries, an average of 6.6-yards per carry which tied him for the third-best mark in school history. He also caught 19 passes out of the backfield for 202 yards, 10.6 per catch, and tied for the team lead with five touchdowns (two rushing and three receiving) despite not being the main man in the back rotation. White, who has a nonstop motor, was chosen by the Carolina coaches as one of four "Overcoming Adversity Award" winners on the team, was also named as the "Most Improved Player." While he might be a year away from contributing full-time on offense, that he is solid in both running and receiving the ball is more than half the battle, as is the fact that he can bring some value to special teams in the interim. Notable Names Off the Board: HB Tyler Badie, WR Kevin Austin, Jr, HB Pierre Strong, WR Velus Jones Jr, HB Zonovan Knight. Round 6, No. 182: G Josh Rivas Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'6

Weight: 330 lbs.

School: Kansas State I went best-available with this pick and landed an interior offensive lineman to add to the team's currently depleted stash. Rivas has experience playing both guard spots (he mostly played left guard throughout his college career). There's much to like about Rivas as a prospect, starting with his size, strength, and quick feet that help him hold up in run blocking. He plays with a wide enough base and anchors well. One of his biggest areas to improve is his footwork, which can be detrimental to handling speed. He's not at his best yet when blocking on the move, he sometimes bends at the waist a bit more than you'd like, and he'll stop his feet upon making contact, but these technique issues can be fixed through coaching. Per Pro Football Focus, who ranked him as their No. 8 guard in their annual draft guide, Rivas allowed 40 quarterback pressures in his career (an average of 10 per season over his four-year stint), none of which were a sack. Interestingly, some have wondered about Rivas potentially playing tackle at the next level, given his skill set and measurables. Rivas played tackle in high school, and in college, he took practice reps there just in case he was needed to play the position in an emergency. Guard might very well be his best chance of sticking around in the NFL, but it's nice to know that he has some versatility that can be further developed. Notable Names Off the Board: OT Zach Tom, WR Tyquan Thornton, WR Tre Turner, and Edge Jesse Luket

Summary:

PFF grades my Giants' mock draft.

