2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Luke Fortner, IOL
Height: 6’4
Weight: 300 lbs.
Class: SR
School: Kentucky
A former three-star recruit out of Sylvania Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio, Fortner had five years of college football experience, having played in 54 career games and starting in 35 straight. He is on the older side of most prospects, and he’s seen action at all three interior offensive line positions.
Notables
Fortner played his final season as the center for the Wildcats. He is a mechanical engineering major who helped design specifically built pushcart vehicles to provide the Children’s Hospital patients a chance to accompany the Kentucky football team on their Cat Walk.
One of 11 FBS players to be named to the AFCA Good Works Team. A Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy finalist in 2020. He was also named to the Rimington Watch List midway through 2021 (an award given explicitly to college football’s most outstanding center).
Fortner allowed only five pressures and two sacks in 2021 and a total of 22 pressures and five sacks in his entire college career--over 2,300 pass-blocking reps.
He returned for a fifth season and displayed excellent character off the field--he is a true scholar-athlete. However, he did get thrown out of the Louisville game for throwing a punch near the end of the game.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
The Giants will no doubt be looking for versatile interior offensive linemen. So what does Kentucky's Luke Fortner bring to the mix?
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OLB Lorenzo Carter
One of the toughest free-agent decisions the Giants might have to make involves outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter.
New York Giants: All About Wink (Podcast)
What are the Giants getting in new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale? The LockedOn Giants podcast reached out to Ravens beat writer Todd Karpovich of SI/Fan Nation's Raven Country to find out.
Fortner accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game and was later extended one to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Impressive movement skills for an interior offensive lineman
- Excellent foot speed, change of direction ability, and agility
- Great range and explosiveness
- Solid balance and center of gravity in the trenches
- Plays controlled - doesn’t panic
- Has foot speed/control to pull in power/gap, does well to kick out
- Capable of reaching 3-T in outside zone
- Gets hips positioned well, and shoulders turn, effectively creating seal
- Can maintain position and power through lateral blocks
- Good in ACE combo situations - does an excellent job locating at second level
- Crisp angles to the second level - did a great job against Georgia’s LBs
- Solid ability to down block the backside 1-T to clear path
- Drives feet through blocks which assists his overall adequate push
- Good hand fighter who readjusts to counter moves
- Punch is solid, and typically tight
- Good finisher - will throw defenders to ground once technically manipulated by Fortner
- Excellent in space on screens, locates, drives through, finishes block
- Has ability to re-sink his hips to unlock extra anchor
- Solid speed/recognition when facing stunts/twists
- Overall processing at the position was solid in 2021
- Versatile, can and has play every interior offensive line position
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Needs to Improve
- Needs to get lower himself in short-yardage situations
- More finesse than power
- Could struggle with play strength at the next level, especially when pad level rises
- Not exactly a mauler at the point of attack
- Lack of elite strength led to some holding issues (8 penalties in college)
- Interested to see his arm length
- Was benched several times at second level against South Carolina by LB
- Will be an older prospect
Summary
Overall, Luke Fortner isn’t being discussed, and wasn’t going to the Reese’s Senior Bowl until about mid-January where he accepted a late invite. He has an NFL skill set. Fortner possesses exceptional movement skills, solid overall technique, and he’s scheme/position versatile.
His best scheme may be an outside/wide zone rushing team that can take advantage of his lateral movement ability and second-level location skills. Wish he was a bit stronger at the point of attack, but I came away impressed by his film. Fortner doesn’t have much buzz, but he’s an NFL-capable player.
GRADE: 6.2
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums