2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky

The Giants will no doubt be looking for versatile interior offensive linemen. So what does Kentucky's Luke Fortner bring to the mix?

Luke Fortner, IOL

Height: 6’4

Weight: 300 lbs.

Class: SR

School: Kentucky

A former three-star recruit out of Sylvania Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio, Fortner had five years of college football experience, having played in 54 career games and starting in 35 straight. He is on the older side of most prospects, and he’s seen action at all three interior offensive line positions.

Notables

Fortner played his final season as the center for the Wildcats. He is a mechanical engineering major who helped design specifically built pushcart vehicles to provide the Children’s Hospital patients a chance to accompany the Kentucky football team on their Cat Walk.

One of 11 FBS players to be named to the AFCA Good Works Team. A Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy finalist in 2020. He was also named to the Rimington Watch List midway through 2021 (an award given explicitly to college football’s most outstanding center).

Fortner allowed only five pressures and two sacks in 2021 and a total of 22 pressures and five sacks in his entire college career--over 2,300 pass-blocking reps.

He returned for a fifth season and displayed excellent character off the field--he is a true scholar-athlete. However, he did get thrown out of the Louisville game for throwing a punch near the end of the game.

Fortner accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game and was later extended one to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Impressive movement skills for an interior offensive lineman

Excellent foot speed, change of direction ability, and agility

Great range and explosiveness

Solid balance and center of gravity in the trenches

Plays controlled - doesn’t panic

Has foot speed/control to pull in power/gap, does well to kick out

Capable of reaching 3-T in outside zone

Gets hips positioned well, and shoulders turn, effectively creating seal



Can maintain position and power through lateral blocks

Good in ACE combo situations - does an excellent job locating at second level

Crisp angles to the second level - did a great job against Georgia’s LBs

Solid ability to down block the backside 1-T to clear path

Drives feet through blocks which assists his overall adequate push

Good hand fighter who readjusts to counter moves

Punch is solid, and typically tight

Good finisher - will throw defenders to ground once technically manipulated by Fortner

Excellent in space on screens, locates, drives through, finishes block

Has ability to re-sink his hips to unlock extra anchor

Solid speed/recognition when facing stunts/twists

Overall processing at the position was solid in 2021

Versatile, can and has play every interior offensive line position

Needs to Improve

Needs to get lower himself in short-yardage situations

More finesse than power

Could struggle with play strength at the next level, especially when pad level rises

Not exactly a mauler at the point of attack

Lack of elite strength led to some holding issues (8 penalties in college)

Interested to see his arm length

Was benched several times at second level against South Carolina by LB

Will be an older prospect

Summary

Overall, Luke Fortner isn’t being discussed, and wasn’t going to the Reese’s Senior Bowl until about mid-January where he accepted a late invite. He has an NFL skill set. Fortner possesses exceptional movement skills, solid overall technique, and he’s scheme/position versatile.

His best scheme may be an outside/wide zone rushing team that can take advantage of his lateral movement ability and second-level location skills. Wish he was a bit stronger at the point of attack, but I came away impressed by his film. Fortner doesn’t have much buzz, but he’s an NFL-capable player.

GRADE: 6.2

