NFC East Week 1 Recap: Eagles, Cowboys Lead the Way
The NFC East went 2-2 in the season's first week. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys collected wins away from home, while the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants lost their respective openers.
Eagles 34, Packers 29
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns Friday night in the first NFL regular season game played in South America to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Barkley carried the ball for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard reception and touchdown runs of 11 and 2 yards.
Barkley spent six seasons with the New York Giants before signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed from the Eagles,
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. A.J. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.
Bucs 37, Commanders 20
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the visiting Washington Commanders, 37-20 on Sunday.
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 30 attempts for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He did not suffer an interception. Chris Godwin paced the Bucs offensive attack with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 184 yards and rushed for another 88 on 16 carries. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Cowboys 33, Browns 17
The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2024 season Sunday afternoon with a 33-17 victory at Cleveland.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who agreed to a four-year $240 million contract extension earlier on Sunday, was 19-of-32 for 279 yards and one touchdown.
CeeDee Lamb paced the Cowboys receivers with five catches for 61 yards. Brandin Cooks had the only receiving touchdown for Dallas.
Ezekiel Elliot gained 40 yards on 10 carries and had a rushing touchdown. Punt returner KaVonte Turbin had a 60 yard punt return for a touchdown for the Cowboys,
Brandon Aubrey kicked four field goals in the win for Dallas, including a 57-yard effort.