New York Giants Turn in a 28-6 Clunker vs. Vikings in Home Opener
East Rutherford, N.J. - New season, same results as the New York Giants once again came out flat in their regular season opener, a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Not much of anything went right for the Giants in any facet of the game. Quarterback Daniel Jones finished 22 of 42 for 186 yards and two interceptions, one of which was a 17-yard Pick-6 by Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and the other a pick by defensive back Harison Smith in the end zone on a ball intended for receiver Darius Slayton.
Jones was hit 12 times and sacked five times. He also had five drops by his receivers in a horrific showing, his first since Week 9 of last season when he tore his ACL.
The Giants defense wasn’t much better. Outside of a first-quarter sack by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, the pass rush duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns had one quarterback hit (by Thibodeaux) and only four tackles, all by Burns.
Vikings quarterback San Darnold finished 19-of-24 for 208 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, coming in the first half by linebacker Bobby Okereke.
The Giants finished the day with nine penalties for 95 yards, none bigger than two back0breakers coming on third down by cornerback Adoree Jackson flagged for defensive pass interference, and the other a face mask by Thibodeaux that allowed the Vikings to extend scoring drives, converting the second chance into touchdowns.
The Giants, which have been looking to turn into a downfield offense, took just one shot down the field, a 25-yard completion to receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers finished his NFL debut catching five of seven pass targets for 66 yards.
Head coach Brian Daboll, who took over the play calling this year, also made some questionable calls. Besides the lack of shots deep down the field, the Giants ran several designed quarterback runs for Jones, including two in a row in the second quarter. Van Ginkel's Pick-6 came on a funky-looking play in which the Giants lined up Wan’Dale Robinson wide next to a trip formation, and Van Ginkel read the play all the way.
Even the Giants' special teams had their adventures. After it was announced that punt returner Gunner Olszewski reinjured his groin, Darius Slayton handled the punt return role. His one return attempt resulted in a muff that, fortunately, was recovered by the Giants after they lost eight yards on the play.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Olszewski, who reinjured his groin, linebacker Carter Coughlin, who had been elevated from the practice squad, suffered a pectoral injury. Cornerback Nick McCloud suffered a knee injury and did not return.