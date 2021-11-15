Giants Open as 11.5-point Underdog Ahead of Monday Night Football
No respect? That is the feeling among oddsmakers regarding the New York Giants, winners of two of their last three games (including one against the former AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders) before their recently concluded bye.
According to SI Sportsbook, the Giants open up this week as an 11.5-point underdog against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the largest point spread of all the games on tap for Week 11, even topping the 10-point spread between the underdog Houston Texans and the favored Tennessee Titans, who play Sunday.
Why such a big gap? The Giants don’t exactly light things up on Monday Night Football. They are 25-44-1 in the spotlight, having already lost an earlier game (to Kansas City). And the Giants are 16-31-1 in MNF on the road, yet another factor that likely was considered by the oddsmakers.
Another likely reason? Perhaps the oddsmakers believe that the Bucs, losers of their last two games against the Saints (36-27) and Washington Football Team (29-19), both games on the road, might get a much-needed shot of adrenaline now that they’re returning home to Raymond James Stadium where they are 4-0 this season.
Or perhaps the point spread is reflective of the Giants playing a Super Bowl team from last year. In their Week 8 game against the Chiefs, last year’s AFC representatives in the Super Bowl, New York, was a 10.5-point underdog, so it’s only natural to give the same respect and then some to the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Giants have only been favored once this season, in Week 3 against Atlanta in Week 3 (-2.5).
A win against the Bucs would not only be a big statement in itself given the competition, but it would also mark the first time this season the Giants stacked consecutive wins on top of each other.
The last time the Giants won consecutive games was in Weeks 9-13 (with a Week 11 bye sandwiched in between) last season when they won four games in a row.
