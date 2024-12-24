Atlanta Falcons 34, New York Giants 7: Game Balls and Gassers
A day that started well for the New York Giants ended with them losing a team-record 10th straight game. What twists and turns sealed their fate, and how did they somehow cough up an early lead?
They couldn't even find a way to deal with prosperity. The New York Giants opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown drive, then allowed 34 consecutive points in suffering a team-record 10th straight loss, 34-7, in Atlanta.
Jessie Bates and Matthew Judon each returned an interception for a TD in support of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons (8-7) kept their playoff hopes alive.
Late in the second quarter, quarterback Drew Lock fumbled on a strip-sack near midfield as the Giants (2-13) tried to overcome a 17-7 deficit.
Malik Nabers finished with seven catches for 68 yards and set the team's single-season rookie mark with 97 receptions - Saquan Barkley (2018) and Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) each snared 91. Nabers has 969 receiving yards.
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino gives you his game balls and gassers picks from the game.