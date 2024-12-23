Giants Take on Sole Possession of Top Spot in 2025 NFL Draft
There’s no question that this season has been difficult for the New York Giants and their fans to endure.
But thanks to their 10-game (and counting) losing streak, the latest being a 34-7 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and the Las Vegas Raiders winning their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants now have the first overall pick in the 2025 draft with two weeks remaining in this dismal season.
The Giants have never had the first overall pick in the modern, seven-round draft era (seven rounds).
If they finish with the first overall pick in the draft, it will be only the third time in franchise history they have done so, the previous two times coming in 1951 (end Kyle Rote) and 1965 (running back Tucker Fredrickson).
The Giants need a franchise quarterback and are believed to be eyeing one of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.
The Giants could also be looking to get a bridge quarterback to keep a rookie's seat warm, similar to what they did in 2004 when they acquired Eli Manning via trade from the San Diego Chargers and had Kurt Warner keep the seat warm.
The Giants’ remaining two games include a home date against the Indianapolis Colts and a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Raiders have the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers on their schedule.
Here is the top 10 of the 2025 draft order with two weeks to go int eh regualr season.
- New York Giants (2-13 | 0.554)
- New England Patriots (3-12 | 0.463)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12 | 0.480)
- Tennessee Titans (3-12 | 0.512)
- Cleveland Browns (3-12 | 0.530)
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) | 0.545)
- Carolina Panthers (4-11 | 0.500)
- New York Jets (4-11 | 0.502)
- Chicago Bears (4-11 | 0.557)
- New Orleans Saints (5-9 | 0.506)