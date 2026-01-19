Bills Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel Favored to Replace Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills are entering a new era this offseason, as they fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott on Monday after losing to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

This season may have been the Bills' best chance to win a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, but they came up short against the Broncos thanks to five turnovers (four by Allen) on Saturday afternoon. Now, Buffalo has to face the fact that it didn't even make the AFC title game in a season where Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all didn't make the playoffs in the AFC.

With the team looking to maximize Allen's prime, McDermott was a casualty in the coaching carousel, and now the Bills will be on the hunt for a new leader.

FanDuel Sportsbook recently released odds for Buffalo's next head coach, and a familiar face for Bills fans is favored to earn the job.

Buffalo Bills Next Head Coach Odds

Brian Daboll (+210)

Mike McDaniel (+340)

Klint Kubiak (+470)

Joe Brady (+500)

Mike McCarthy (+550)

Bill Belichick (+750)

Mike Tomlin (+850) pic.twitter.com/TckRi6VY8H — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) January 19, 2026

Brian Daboll Favored to Be Bills' Next Head Coach

Former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left the franchise several seasons ago to take the New York Giants head coaching job, is the favorite to land this job, partially because of his great relationship with Allen.

On Monday, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Daboll's name has come up in her talks with NFL executives about Buffalo's next move. It makes sense since Daboll helped develop Allen into a star quarterback, and he does have a proven track record with getting the most out of quarterbacks. He made the playoffs with Daniel Jones in New York, and the Giants saw a solid first season out of Jaxson Dart in 2025.

Talking to NFL executives around the league about Buffalo’s next head coach options, the name that keeps coming up is a familiar one, a Buffalo native and someone Josh Allen loves: Brian Daboll. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 19, 2026

Daboll was fired by the Giants in the middle of the 2025 season, but he could be an interesting option for a Buffalo team that wants to take the next step in the AFC. Ultimately, the Bills need to keep Allen happy, as he is the face of the franchise.

Offensive-Minded Coach Expected in Buffalo

Based on these odds, it seems like an offensive-minded head coach will be the next leader in Buffalo.

Daboll (+210), former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (+340), Klint Kubiak (+470) and current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (+500) all have offensive backgrounds.

Buffalo's offense wasn't an issue in the 2025 season, but getting even more out of Allen, James Cook and this offense could be the key to the Bills making a Super Bowl run in the near future.

The Bills are just 8-7 in the playoffs in Allen's career, and he has losses to Mahomes (four times), Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and now Bo Nix. There's no doubt that Buffalo missed an opportunity this season, and it's possible a new voice was needed in the locker room to take this team to the next level.

