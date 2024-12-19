Brian Daboll on Giants' Revolving Door at Quarterback and His Own Job Security
This season isn’t what New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, or anyone associated with the team, had in mind.
The Giants sit 2-12, a season of hope having disintegrated into a complete mess that some would say is more worthy of a franchise’s first-ever season than its 100th.
Instead of having to field questions about the critical stretch run of the season in which those remaining postseason berths are decided, Daboll’s frequent lines of questioning from reporters center around which of the team’s three quarterbacks will play the upcoming game and his job security.
The answer to the quarterback question, for those who missed it, is Drew Lock, who missed the game against the Ravens last week due to heel and left elbow injuries.
Lock remained limited in practice on Wednesday, but Daboll said he was trending in the right direction and that if Tommy DeVito, the starter last week who suffered a concussion, clears the protocol in time, he’ll be QB2.
The constant changing of quarterbacks, which began when the team decided to bench and then cut Daniel Jones following the bye week, has created its own havoc in that the receivers, who have admitted that there is no one-size-fits-all in terms of how quarterbacks throw the ball, seem to barely have time to get used to one quarterback before it becomes necessary to make a change.
“Yeah, it's all a little bit different with each guy,” Daboll admitted. “So, certainly, you’d like one guy in there the whole time, but that's not the reality.”
But again, such is the reality the team is facing, and rather than throwing up their hands in surrender, it’s keeping calm and carrying on.
“Yeah, you go out there and do the best you can,” Daboll said.
“Prepare the guys. The three of those guys work hard. Try to take in the game plan. Go out there and practice. So, they all got to be ready.”
While dealing with questions about his job security is certainly not pleasant, Daboll seems to find it easier. He has mastered the Belichickian art of answering a question without actually answering it.
As the 2024 season comes to an end that for the Giants probably can’t come soon enough, the calls for Daboll’s job have intensified with each mounting loss.
But as far as Daboll seems to be concerned, it’s all just noise coming from the outside that he’s tuning out as he goes about business as usual.
“I just focus on the things I can control,” Daboll said, adding that he wanted to keep any conversations he’s had with ownership about the present and future private.
“We're just getting ready here for the Falcons,” he added.