New York Giants Embarrassed by Atlanta Falcons, 34-7
The New York Giants continued their abysmal 2024 season on Sunday with a 34-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Giants’ tenth straight game, the longest losing streak in franchise history.
The Giants offense held the ball for just 25:32 in this one. But more glaring is that they racked up ten penalties–five on their very last drive, and saw quarterback Drew Lock throw two Pick-6s, the first time a Giants quarterback has thrown multiple Pick-6s in a game since 2007 when Eli Manning did so against Minnesota.
The defense was no better. Against rookie quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., who made his first career start, the Giants defense recorded no sacks and only two quarterback hits.
New York’s only scoring came in the second quarter on a toe-tap touchdown catch from rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr, that gave the Giants a 7-0 lead.
But that lead didn’t last long, as the Falcons went on to score 34 unanswered points, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns by running back Bijan Robinson.
Penix finished 18 of 27 for 202 yards and one interception, which went right off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts right to cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. Robinson finished with 84 rushing yards on 22 carries, and Darnell Mooney finished as Atlanta’s leading receiver with 82 yards on five receptions (six targets).
Although the Giants got back all their starting cornerbacks, it wasn’t enough. In addition to Flott’s interception, Deonte Banks added two pass breakups, and Dru Phillips had a tackle for a loss on Robinson.
As has been the case, the Giants' offense was dreadful. Lock had one touchdown to two interceptions, both of which were returned by the Falcons for touchdowns. Lock was under pressure on just 28.6% of his dropbacks, but he was also sacked three times.
The lone bright spot, if there was one, was rookie receiver Malik NAbers, who finished with seven receptions (out of 14 targets) for 68 yards and passed Odell Beckham Jr. for the most catches by a rookie in Giants history. Nabers was also flagged for two illegal shift penalties, one of which took a Giants touchdown off the board.
The Giants now drop to 2-13 on the season and hold the first overall pick in next year’s draft, pending the outcome of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Giants return home next week to host the Indianapolis Colts in their regular-season home finale. The Giants are winless at home.
They will then close out this disappointing 2024 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost their Week 16 game to the Washington Commanders, 36-33.